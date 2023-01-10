HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men from New York were arrested for trying to steal used cooking oil from a restaurant in Harwinton, according to state police. Jeyson Santiago and Isaac Then, both 25 years old and from Yonkers, NY, were spotted trying to steal from The Edison Grill on Birge Park Road on Thursday around 5:45 a.m.

HARWINTON, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO