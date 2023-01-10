ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

State police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Harwinton

HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men from New York were arrested for trying to steal used cooking oil from a restaurant in Harwinton, according to state police. Jeyson Santiago and Isaac Then, both 25 years old and from Yonkers, NY, were spotted trying to steal from The Edison Grill on Birge Park Road on Thursday around 5:45 a.m.
HARWINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
DURHAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

Car chase leads to fire in North Windham; police investigation is ongoing

WINDHAM — Willimantic Police are currently investigating an incident that involved a police chase and car fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham late Monday evening. North Windham Fire Department Chief Nicholas Delmastro said the fire was reported at 10: 33 p. m. at 39 Boston Post Road, near the Builders Concrete East property.
WINDHAM, CT
Daily Voice

Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford

Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy