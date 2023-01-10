Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Eyewitness News
Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say
A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal. Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Cornel Myers sentenced to 57 years in state prison for 'horrid butchering' of Hartford teacher
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Danielle Fasciocco was a 29-year-old educator at Hartford’s Betances Magnet School who worked with children with special needs and cared for a deaf rescue dog. But three weeks after police were called to her house in the summer of 2018 on reports she was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, Cornel Myers, she was found brutally murdered.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body camera footage shows suspect steal police cruiser in Bristol
Eyewitness News
State police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Harwinton
HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men from New York were arrested for trying to steal used cooking oil from a restaurant in Harwinton, according to state police. Jeyson Santiago and Isaac Then, both 25 years old and from Yonkers, NY, were spotted trying to steal from The Edison Grill on Birge Park Road on Thursday around 5:45 a.m.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
Eyewitness News
West Hartford police seek help locating vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly West Hartford hit-and-run last month. Authorities said it happened on Boulevard near Whiting Lane on December 20. A pedestrian was struck near that intersection around 5 p.m....
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
Crime Roundup: Cops Make Shooting, Sexual-Assault Arrests; City Hall Vandalized
Spiked strips stopped a fleeing fugitive’s car. But not before he slammed into a federal agent’s vehicle. That was the upshot of an incident that occurred Tuesday in the Hill. It occurred during an undercover drug investigation by New Haven cops in conjunction with state police and the...
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
VIDEO: Police identify carjacking suspect who stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed into diner
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigation is underway after a Farmington carjacking suspect stole a Bristol police cruiser and crashed it into a diner on Thursday. According to Farmington police, just after 12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Scott Swamp Road for the report of a vehicle complaint. Police said a Dodge Durango […]
Eyewitness News
Man charged after leading police on chase in New London County
(WFSB) – A New York man tried running over officers and led police on a chase Thursday, according to officials. Authorities said it started on the Cross Sound Ferry in New London. Officers responded there to investigate the report of an intoxicated driver. He was trying to deboard the...
Journal Inquirer
Car chase leads to fire in North Windham; police investigation is ongoing
WINDHAM — Willimantic Police are currently investigating an incident that involved a police chase and car fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham late Monday evening. North Windham Fire Department Chief Nicholas Delmastro said the fire was reported at 10: 33 p. m. at 39 Boston Post Road, near the Builders Concrete East property.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Dangerousness hearing held for suspect that allegedly grabbed Springfield officer’s firearm
A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect that allegedly grabbed a Springfield officers gun and shot himself in the hand.
Plainville Teen Found Shot Dead In Hartford
Hartford marked its first homicide of the year when an 18-year-old Plainville resident was found shot dead on a city street.Julius Rivera was found around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 after police responded to the area of 695 Broad Street for a reported shooting, said Lt Aaron Boisvert of the Hart…
Norwalk Woman Charged With DWI In Darien After Failing To Stop At Stop Sign, Police Say
A Norwalk woman is facing charges after police said she was found to be intoxicated when she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign in Darien. An officer saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign while exiting the I-95 southbound Exit 13 ramp at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Darien Police Department reported.
