Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
wjhl.com
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.
School head: Some knew boy had gun before teacher shot
Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at a Newport News school.
Airsoft, pellet guns brought to Virginia Beach schools; Officials issue warning
Virginia Beach City Public Schools is issuing a warning after officials said they've seen, "multiple airsoft and pellet guns being brought onto school buses and grounds by students."
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake deputy who was shot now awake and talking
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake deputy who was shot Wednesday in Hampton “is awake, talking, and doing very well” after originally being listed in critical condition. The City of Chesapeake made the announcement about Investigator Scott Chambers on Friday afternoon, saying he was upgraded to “stable”...
Superintendent: 6-year-old’s backpack searched before Richneck shooting
During a virtual Town Hall with Richneck parents on Thursday, officials say that at least one administrator knew that the six-year-old student may have had a weapon on him hours before the shooting happened.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police hosting FBI human trafficking forum
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced it is hosting an upcoming Human Trafficking & Violent Crimes Against Children Presentation. The presentation will be on Thursday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at the Portsmouth Police Department Administration Building, located at 206 High Street. Guests will hear from...
Newport News to install metal detectors after elementary school shooting
The Newport News School Board is hosting a press conference Thursday afternoon, just days after a six-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School.
Newport News mom is 'tired of thoughts and prayers' amid safety concerns
During Thursday's press conference, the school board announced they will make some changes to strengthen security at schools.
Tallwood High students released from hospital for possible THC ingestion
Three students were taken to the hospital from Tallwood High School on Wednesday. Virginia Beach Police say those teens have been treated and released.
6-year-old's backpack was searched before shooting, school officials say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New details are revealing more about the hours leading up to the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. A 6-year-old boy is accused of intentionally shooting his first-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner. Zwerner, 25, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her...
ABC News
'I was really shocked': Teachers react after 6-year-old allegedly shoots teacher
Teachers are speaking out days after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school. Trayvon Thompson teaches kindergarten at a public school in Los Angeles County. The 22-year-old is in his first year of teaching and he said when he first heard about the shooting, which reportedly took place last Friday, he was "shocked" and immediately had questions.
Should six-year-old accused shooter be prosecuted? Public policy expert weighs in
Alexandra Dufresne, Director of the State Policy Advocacy Clinic at the Brooks School of Public Policy at Cornell University tells WAVY, "A six-year-old is not capable of forming criminal intent."
WAVY News 10
VB man charged with having a machine gun for aggressive purposes
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms arrested a man after receiving a tip about the illegal making and selling of automatic firearms. On January 10, the VBPD and ATF executed a federal search warrant for the home of...
Students sent to hospital after ingesting THC gummies at VB high school
Several students at Tallwood High School had to go to the hospital this week after ingesting THC gummies while at school, according to a spokesperson from Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS).
Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
WAVY News 10
New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
Shooting fallout: Should elementary schools have metal detectors?
“How do we begin to approach the idea of protecting students and staff from an armed 6-year-old?”
Former Richneck PTA president speaks out about Richneck Elementary shooting
Following the incident at Richneck Elementary School, the community is leaning on each other with hopes for change.
WAVY News 10
15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears before judge
WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth --...
Experts: Gun lock could have prevented Richneck Elementary School shooting
According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, in the last 53 years, nearly 893 of all school shooters were minors. This means they accessed the gun from a parent or other source.
Comments / 0