Newport News, VA

wjhl.com

School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake deputy who was shot now awake and talking

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake deputy who was shot Wednesday in Hampton “is awake, talking, and doing very well” after originally being listed in critical condition. The City of Chesapeake made the announcement about Investigator Scott Chambers on Friday afternoon, saying he was upgraded to “stable”...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police hosting FBI human trafficking forum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced it is hosting an upcoming Human Trafficking & Violent Crimes Against Children Presentation. The presentation will be on Thursday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at the Portsmouth Police Department Administration Building, located at 206 High Street. Guests will hear from...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
ABC News

'I was really shocked': Teachers react after 6-year-old allegedly shoots teacher

Teachers are speaking out days after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, elementary school. Trayvon Thompson teaches kindergarten at a public school in Los Angeles County. The 22-year-old is in his first year of teaching and he said when he first heard about the shooting, which reportedly took place last Friday, he was "shocked" and immediately had questions.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

VB man charged with having a machine gun for aggressive purposes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms arrested a man after receiving a tip about the illegal making and selling of automatic firearms. On January 10, the VBPD and ATF executed a federal search warrant for the home of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Community reacts as Portsmouth sees a violent start to 2023

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police officers responded to two separate shootings on Wednesday. “It’s sad," Portsmouth resident Lawrence Harris said. "Every week somebody is getting killed.”. As the city experiences crime already into the new year, a community activist is responding with a new approach to gun violence...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

New leadership at Newport News elementary school where teacher was shot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Richneck Elementary School is under new leadership. A district spokesperson tells 10 On Side that Karen Lynch, the NNPS Extended Learning supervisor and a former elementary school principal, is leading the Richneck team right now. Briana Foster Newton, who was overseeing the school as...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears before judge

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. 15-year-old accused of killing adoptive parents appears …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth --...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

