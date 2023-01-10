ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Cody Calafiore Admits ‘Big Brother’ Didn’t Prepare Him For ‘Brutal Mind Games’ On ‘The Traitors’ (Exclusive)

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Cody Calafiore won season 22 of Big Brother, so you’d expect him to have a major advantage on Peacock’s new reality show The Traitors, where 20 contestants — including 10 reality stars — have to manipulate and deceive each other to win the $250,000 grand prize. But Cody revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he had a much harder time trusting people on The Traitors, than he did on his two stints on Big Brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Unwfr_0k9wdJEx00
Cody Calafiore on ‘The Traitors’ (Photo: Peacock)

“It’s a completely different game,” Cody explained in our interview, ahead of the show’s Jan. 12 premiere. “Anyone can be a Traitor. Anyone can be a Faithful. On these other shows that we’ve been on, you form your relationships and form your alliances. Someone could trust you, but be a Traitor. So they’re ultimately not on your side. It has a different element to the game that I don’t know if Big Brother really prepares you for this.”

On the Peacock show, which is hosted by Alan Cumming, three contestants are randomly selected as “Traitors”, and they have to secretly “kill” the other contestants, known as the “Faithfuls”, one by one, without being discovered. If any of the Traitors get to the end, they take home the grand prize instead of the Faithfuls.

“You can like somebody a lot, but you couldn’t fully trust anybody,” Cody additionally said about The Traitors. “On Big Brother, there were people that I was like, ‘I fully trust you. My game will live and die with you.’ On this, you’re like, ‘I trust you as much as I possibly could, but I don’t fully trust you.’ So it’s crazy. The mind games that that plays on you are brutal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f77gY_0k9wdJEx00
Cody Calafiore on ‘The Traitors’ (Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The Traitors cast includes a crop of reality show contestants like Cody’s fellow Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly, Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick from Survivor, and Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives. A lot of the celebrity contestants knew each other before the game, but Cody said that wasn’t much of an advantage.

“I didn’t know Cirie and Stephenie but I really bonded with them immediately. And we really were close,” the New Jersey native explained. “But there’s alway that element of, I really like them, and I trust them, but they may be a Traitor. And not because they want to be, it’s because the game chose them.”

All 10 episodes of The Traitors drop on Peacock January 12.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
HollywoodLife

Kaia Gerber Kisses Austin Butler To Celebrate His Golden Globes Win After The Show: Watch

Austin Butler won big at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and afterward, his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, was by his side to congratulate him. Although Kaia did not attend the event with Austin, she met up with him outside the ceremony following the show. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the Beverly Hills Hotel, with Kaia proudly wrapping her arms around Austin’s neck and hugging him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
msn.com

Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch

Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”
HollywoodLife

Carli Lloyd ‘Panicked’ During ‘Special Forces’ Car Plunge, ‘Triggered’ By Her Own Terrifying Accident (Exclusive)

Carli Lloyd has been tested numerous times, mentally and physically, in her long career as a professional soccer star; however, she admitted that the obstacles she faced on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test are another level of intensity she’s never faced before. In a teaser for the upcoming January 11th episode of the Fox reality series, Carli is seen having a moment of panic when in the midst of a car plunge test. “You don’t realize when these moment are going to come. They just happen,” the soccer star explained on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “I was on the swim team until I was 18, I don’t have a fear of water. I’m comfortable swimming. I was comfortable back-diving out of the helicopter into water…”
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes

Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments

Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome 1st Child: Photo

Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerskovskiy, 36, are officially parents! The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on January 10, 2023. The pair shared a joint Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand, writing, “Our world is forever changed,” along with a white heart and his date of birth.
HollywoodLife

‘RHOSLC’ Reunion Trailer: Jen Shah May Be To Blame For Heather Gay’s Black Eye

It’s finally here! The trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion dropped on Jan. 11, and it’s full of all kinds of jaw-dropping moments. Obviously, Jen Shah wasn’t present for the reunion — she previously stated she chose not to attend given her legal situation — but Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Angie Harrington, Angie Katsanevas, and Danna Bui-Negrete made up for her absence with their own drama.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Eats With Mystery Woman As He’s Photographed For 1st Time In Weeks

Kanye West, 45, was seen with a mystery woman on January 9, marking the first time the rapper appeared in public in weeks. Ye and the blonde woman were pictured chatting it up while enjoying a meal inside the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. TMZ reported that the duo “seemed quite comfortable together,” fueling speculation that this still-unidentified woman is Kanye’s new romantic companion.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp Visited Jeff Beck’s Bedside ‘Very Recently’ In The Days Leading Up To His Death

Johnny Depp visited his close friend Jeff Beck‘s bedside in the days prior to his death on Jan. 10 from bacterial meningitis. A source close to the 59-year-old actor told HollywoodLife, “Johnny visited with Jeff very recently while he was sick. He is truly beside himself right now, as Jeff was one of his dearest friends. He considered him almost like family and he will always cherish the times they had together.”
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy