Knoxville, TN

WATE

Cruze Farm offers ice cream and milk

Family-owned and family-friendly ice cream parlor located in downtown Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Behind the book ‘Hidden Bruises in Holy Places’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — She was married for 30 years. She was a pastor’s wife who counseled congregation members suffering physical or emotional abuse. They had no idea she was a victim, too; a silent victim, until she got out, turned her life around, and wrote a book to help others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Free healthcare clinic offered in Knoxville

Remote Area Medical (RAM) is offering a free pop-up healthcare clinic in Knoxville this weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Starbucks accused of labor law violations at Knoxville store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Labor Relations Board issued a sweeping complaint against Starbucks for what they are calling unfair labor practices in Knoxville. The Starbucks on Merchant Drive voted to unionize in March. That union has since filed charges with the labor board, claiming that employees were threatened by their store manager and […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe

A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Construction Prepared to Start on the 200 Block of Gay Street

I’m not usually happy to see a sidewalk closed and I’m not delighted to see that on the 200 block. That said, I’ve never been more excited to see a fence being erected than I was yesterday while walking past that spot. For a crash course on...
KNOXVILLE, TN

