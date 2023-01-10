ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michigan’s Decision to Tweet Jim Harbaugh’s Recent Statement Backfires

The Wolverines coach’s future at the university has been a big topic of discussion in recent days. A curiously-timed social media exchange between Jim Harbaugh and Michigan sent the college football world into an uproar on Thursday as speculation continues to swirl surrounding the football coach’s future at the university.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Unheralded Rookies Who Could Impact the 2022-23 NFL Playoffs

Sports Illustrated compiles a list of rookies drafted in the fourth round or lower who are poised to play important roles this postseason. With the NFL playoffs kicking off this weekend, all eyes are on the superstar players. But unheralded players often step in and make significant impacts for teams that go on to win the Super Bowl.
GEORGIA STATE
NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained

This key rules change could have a massive impact on how coaches approach winning the coin toss. View the original article to see embedded media. It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.
Report: Giannis Expected to Miss Heat Game With Knee Injury

The Bucks star will miss a second straight game with a sore left knee. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Heat as he continues to deal with a sore left knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Antetokounmpo has been listed as “day-to-day” with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

