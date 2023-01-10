Read full article on original website
wrcr.com
New Rockland State Lawmaker Pleased Governor Seems Willing to Roll Back Parts of Bail Reform Law
Rockland’s newest state lawmaker says he liked some of what the governor had to say in her State of the State address. On bail reform, governor Kathy Hochul said in her speech Tuesday that she stands by the intent of the law…. Assemblyman John McGowan of the 97th District...
wrcr.com
Rockland PRIDE Center to Host Rally This Weekend After Offensive Graffiti Scrawled on Front of Building
The Rockland County PRIDE Center is holding a rally this weekend in Nyack after it was discovered Wednesday morning that their building was defaced with anti-gay slurs. Rockland County Legislator and Minority Leader Lon Hofstein called the incident disrespectful and demeaning…. The rally is being held Sunday at 3pm in...
