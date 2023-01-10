Read full article on original website
Hawks reassign Reichel to AHL with Kane's return imminent
With Patrick Kane expected to return on Saturday from his lower-body injury, the Blackhawks have reassigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday afternoon. Reichel looked like a different player during his three-game stint with the Blackhawks, especially in the...
10 observations: Blackhawks beat Ave for third straight win
The Blackhawks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 at the United Center on Thursday. 1. Patrick Kane (lower body) was placed on injured reserve before the game retroactive to Jan. 3, but it was to open up a roster spot for MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist), who returned to the lineup. Alex Stalock did not dress either, so Jaxson Stauber was recalled and served as the backup. That's why the Blackhawks were at the 23-player max. It sounds like Kane is expecting to play on Saturday.
How Blackhawks have won 3 in a row without Patrick Kane
For the first time since the second week of the season, the Blackhawks have won more than two games in a row. They're on a nice little run right now. The confusing part: Patrick Kane hasn't played in any of the last three games because of a lower-body injury. Go figure, right?
Hawks' Kane on Connor Bedard: 'He's going to be special'
Before training camp, some of the NHL's best players got together in Toronto to participate in the BioSteel Camp, which is an annual four-day event. Patrick Kane is usually a regular at those camps, and one of the players he got to see up close for the first time was Connor Bedard, who's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Right now, the Blackhawks have the best odds at landing Bedard because they are in the basement of the standings.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Video: Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Finally Back On The Court
Lonzo Ball seen back on the court in encouraging new video.
NBA's Last 2 Minute Report denies LaVine's foul claim
Zach LaVine said that Delon Wright told him, "I got you." The NBA's Last Two Minute Report disagreed. The daily slice of drama from the league's officiating office said that Wright legally challenged LaVine as LaVine surprisingly eschewed a 3-point attempt to drive for a midrange jumper in the waning seconds of the Chicago Bulls' 100-97 loss to the Washington Wizards.
Ball set to hit 1-year absence, making 'slow progress'
Saturday marks one year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game. That the Golden State Warriors---the last opponent Ball faced---are in town on Sunday is the definition of cruel coincidence. And cruel is about the only word for Ball’s lingering left knee rehabilitation, which has followed two surgeries and...
Three Chicago Bears players earn PFF All-rookie honors
The Chicago Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and the only way to know if the rebuild is going well is if some of your youngest players are doing well. Three players from the Chicago Bears had decent seasons and were rewarded in kind by the folks at ProFootball Focus. Two draft picks and a UDFA earned ProFootballFocus All-Rookie honors. Safety Jaquan Brisker, left tackle Braxton Jones and linebacker Jack Sanborn were selected for their efforts this season.
