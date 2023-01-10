Lee County honors the life of Jim McFee

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman posted on social media as the county said goodbye to paramedic Jim McFee.

McFee spent 14 years with the county and served as a training officer and mentored new medics.

Hamman posted "Jim was the definition of public service. His toughness, kindness, and humor will be lost but not forgotten."

McFee was a veteran, a 9/11 responder, and a paramedic, but most of all he was a husband, a father, and a brother.

The Board of County Commissioners offers our deepest condolences to his family.