Lee County, FL

Lee County honors the life of Jim McFee

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman posted on social media as the county said goodbye to paramedic Jim McFee.

McFee spent 14 years with the county and served as a training officer and mentored new medics.

Hamman posted "Jim was the definition of public service. His toughness, kindness, and humor will be lost but not forgotten."

McFee was a veteran, a 9/11 responder, and a paramedic, but most of all he was a husband, a father, and a brother.

The Board of County Commissioners offers our deepest condolences to his family.

FOX 4 WFTX

