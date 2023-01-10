29 area organizations got a piece of $278,000 in grants earlier this week for their efforts in promoting tourism in Rockland County. That’s an increase of about $70,000 compared to last year. The grants provide funding for groups to promote events outside of Rockland to boost attendance and spending. At a press conference at the RCC Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center in Nyack earlier this week, Director of Economic Development and Tourism Lucy Redzeposki said it’s critical to our economy to attract those who don’t live here and have them experience what Rockland has to offer…

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO