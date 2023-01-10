ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Rockland Groups Get Grant Money to Promote Area Tourism

29 area organizations got a piece of $278,000 in grants earlier this week for their efforts in promoting tourism in Rockland County. That’s an increase of about $70,000 compared to last year. The grants provide funding for groups to promote events outside of Rockland to boost attendance and spending. At a press conference at the RCC Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center in Nyack earlier this week, Director of Economic Development and Tourism Lucy Redzeposki said it’s critical to our economy to attract those who don’t live here and have them experience what Rockland has to offer…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Rockland Sheriff Waiting for More Info from Medical Examiner After Fetus Found in Nanuet Sewer System Catch Drain

Rockland’s sheriff wants to make sure the mother of the fetus found Monday in a Nanuet sewer system catch drain is healthy and not the victim of a domestic violence incident. Rockland Sheriff Lou Falco told “The Morning Show” yesterday that results from the Medical Examiner haven’t come in yet, and there are still many unanswered questions surrounding the incident…
NANUET, NY
O&R Warns of Higher Energy Costs this Winter

With winter energy costs running higher this year than they did a year ago, Orange & Rockland is encouraging customers to conserve energy. O&R Spokesman Mike Donovan says they recognize high energy costs can be a hardship for consumers across the county, and helping customers keep costs down during the winter heating season is important…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

