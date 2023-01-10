ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden snaps back at Peter Doocy on storing classified documents next to Corvette in his garage

Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car.The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.Special Counsel to the President, Richard Sauber said on Thursday that Mr Biden’s attorneys completed a search of the president’s two Delaware residences – his primary home in Wilmington and a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware – in consultation with the Justice Department.“Classified materials...
ILLINOIS STATE
MSNBC

GOPers are flirting with political death by targeting entitlements

The House GOP caucus is a glutton for political punishment. Republicans have flirted with a masochistic agenda in their first few days controlling the House, essentially doubling down on the same right-wing priorities that led much of the country to rebuke them in historic fashion during the 2022 midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy