Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida SchoolsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update
Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason. The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the failing business.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Playoff Prediction
Rob Gronkowski believes Joe Burrow will "decimate" the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of this year's postseason. The retired NFL tight end feels the Cincinnati quarterback is ready to lead the Bengals on yet another deep playoff run. “He is going to decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense. The ...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
NBC Sports
Curran: Changes expected for Patriots after Kraft-Belichick meeting
What’s gonna happen at THE MEETING? When the Patriots were 6-4 back in November, nobody was even wondering. But during the team’s 2-5 post-Thanksgiving slide, pockmarked by mind-blowing mistakes, offensive ineptitude and a sometimes-raging quarterback, the importance of that question grew. After the season, when owner Robert Kraft...
J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Tom Brady and Friends in Touching Tribute Video Before Final NFL Game
"Truly one of the greatest gifts I've ever received," Watt said of the surprise tribute Before J.J. Watt took the field for his last-ever NFL game, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end was brought to tears by his friends around the league. On the most recent episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, cameras captured the sweet moment before Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers when the Cardinals surprised Watt, 33, with a tribute video. NFL stars like Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers and others pre-recorded messages for Watt...
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Raiders QB Derek Carr Tweets Las Vegas Goodbye; Commanders Trade Soon?
Derek Carr is looking for a new NFL home. Could the Washington Commanders give him the keys to the offense next season?
NBC Sports
Could Tom Brady end up in Miami, after all?
Last year, the Dolphins were ready to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and to welcome quarterback Tom Brady (along with coach Sean Payton). It ultimately fell apart, thanks in large part to the filing of a landmark race discrimination lawsuit by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on the very same day Brady announced his “retirement.”
NBC Sports
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
Comments / 2