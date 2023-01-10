ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

State legislator wants to ensure birth control isn't outlawed under abortion ban

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSXza_0k9wcJzU00

Missouri was one of the first states to ban abortion last summer after the overturn of Roe v Wade. Now, some Democratic state legislators want to make sure that birth control in Missouri doesn’t bear the same fate as abortion.

State Senator Greg Razer, a Democrat from Jackson County, told KMOX’s “The Show” that the bill is written to ensure that the abortion ban isn’t interpreted to also be a ban on birth control. The law defines abortion as “using or prescribing any instrument, device, medicine or drug with an intention other than to increase the probability of a live birth.”

“But the definition of pregnancy in this particular part of the law doesn't measure pregnancy at the time of fertilization of an egg, but rather by the woman's gestational age,” Razer explained. “So the definition of a pregnancy is measured from the first day of a woman's last menstrual cycle. Which to me sounds like, under Missouri law, a woman is always pregnant. And if you can't use a drug, medicine or device, then that seems to outlaw contraception.”

And if that’s not the intention of the law, Razer said, it’s important to clarify that.

“In my district, we had a hospital system — when Roe was overturned, and this part of the law came into effect — they announced that they would not be providing Plan B to rape survivors, because they read this law and deemed it illegal,” Razer said. That decision was later reversed, but caused panic among many doctors and patients.

Hear more from State Senator Greg Razer on KMOX’s “The Show” where he discusses his reasons for making sure birth control is still accessible:

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Comments / 20

Vicky Graham
3d ago

how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready

Reply
6
Vicky Graham
3d ago

So, why demand women have children they do not want & cannot afford? Anti-abortion Zealots are all gooey-eyed about Fetuses. Insist all be born. Among the worst things that can happen to an infant is to be born into a home that does not want them; "doubly worse" if that home is one of poverty. Unwanted, underprivileged children do not often grow into solid, well educated, hard working, productive law-abiding citizens. Many become sullen, resentful, semi literate, non-productive and outright dangerous. The Far Right makes no sense in this double think. Let the people who don't WANT children, NOT have them!

Reply(8)
4
Dina Hawkins
3d ago

WOW! one of these things are not like the other... fear piece!! Missouri doesn't want you to have an abortion, almost every health service has always been geared around women NOT getting pregnant.. county health services not only provide Women health screening, they provide at reasonable to no cost.. birt control and if you want.. bag fulls of Mr. Happy's Hats!! so Stop fear mongering...

Reply(3)
2
Related
Kansas Reflector

New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21

TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas legislator proposes banning LGBTQ panic defense

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas legislator has proposed a bill that would abolish the panic defense in regards to a victim's sexual orientation. State Senator Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) filed the bill on Thursday, January 12. The gay or trans panic defense is a legal defense tactic that...
ARKANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer

The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity.  Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business licensing system in place. Much […] The post Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
KMOV

Pro-abortion access legislation heads to Illinois Governor’s desk for signing, while Missouri leader pushes against abortion in Congress

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - In a post Roe v. Wade world, abortion providers in Illinois such as Planned Parenthood say the demand for abortion care access has not slowed down. “It is still incredibly busy, and that is in the context of even more providers joining the Southern Illinois region,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of St. Louis and Southwest Missouri. “We’ve expanded our operations to 10 hours, we’ve added additional service lines, optimized using telemedicine abortion and, even despite all of these operational changes, we are still looking at a two to three week wait for abortion care.”
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

MO lawmakers propose transgender laws

This summer in Sikeston, you might see the words "under construction" on the roads. Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update today, sharing more positive news for the Commonwealth's Economic Growth. Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Republican State Senator Holly Thompson...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race

Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
MISSOURI STATE
WAND TV

Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
QUINCY, IL
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy