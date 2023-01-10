Jacksonville Welcomes New Municipal Judge Prior to City Council Meeting
Jacksonville, AL – The City of Jacksonville through their PIO, Ben Nunnally, stated, “We were honored to officially welcome Jason Odom to his new position as Jacksonville’s municipal judge in a ceremony tonight at the Public Safety Complex. Here’s Judge Odom being sworn in by Judge Shannon Page, with Jason’s wife Janet looking on. We also threw in a photo of the judge taking on another solemn and sacred task: Cutting the cake celebrating his welcome and the anniversary of Jacksonville’s incorporation (we’re on year 187)!”The city hosted the welcome reception for the new judge, Jason Odom, Monday at 5 pm in the municipal courtroom at the Public Safety Complex.
The welcoming ceremony was followed by the city’s regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting.
Council Meeting
- Call to order.
- Invocation: Rev. Jim Wilson RMC Chaplain
- Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll call.
- Tony Taylor – Present
- Sherry Laster – Present
- Coty Galloway – Present
- Andy Green – Present
- Terry Wilson – Present
- Adoption of minutes. – Unanimously Accepted
- Adoption of agenda. – Unanimously Accepted
- Proclamation. – None
- Public comments concerning agenda items. – None
- Consider action to schedule a Public Hearing on Monday, January 23, 2023, regarding the Retail On-Premise and Lounge Liquor License application of Yamato AL Inc (Stanley Tung), d/b/a Yamato Steak House located at 105 Mountain Street, NW, Jacksonville, Alabama. – Unanimously Accepted
- Consider action to approve the Agreement for Professional Engineering Services with Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, for JPWP #23-111, Sidewalk Improvement Project along George Douthit Drive, SW and James Hopkins Road, SW, per the attached. – Unanimously Accepted
- Consider action to approve the employment of the following:
- Cade Christopher Williams, Firefighter, Range 9, effective upon compliance with Ordinance No. 273, due to the resignation of Alexander Skelton – Unanimously Accepted
- Budget Amendments. – Unanimously Accepted
- Purchases over $7,500.00. – Unanimously Accepted
- Requests to Attend Conference/Training Session with Costs Exceed $1,000.00. – Unanimously Accepted
- Public comments for general items. – None
- Council Member Remarks.
- Council Member Green thanked all all who put the reception together. He also spoke to Assistant Chief Odom and recognizer National Law Enforcement Day.
- Mayor’s report.
- MLK Holiday is on January 16th.
- He also notified all that demotion is still progressing on several properties that have been condemned.
- There will also be a ballgame on the 9th.
- Any Other Business. – none
- Adjournment. – Unanimously Accepted
Comments / 0