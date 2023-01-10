Jacksonville Welcomes New Municipal Judge Prior to City Council Meeting

Jacksonville, AL – The City of Jacksonville through their PIO, Ben Nunnally, stated, “We were honored to officially welcome Jason Odom to his new position as Jacksonville’s municipal judge in a ceremony tonight at the Public Safety Complex. Here’s Judge Odom being sworn in by Judge Shannon Page, with Jason’s wife Janet looking on. We also threw in a photo of the judge taking on another solemn and sacred task: Cutting the cake celebrating his welcome and the anniversary of Jacksonville’s incorporation (we’re on year 187)!”

The city hosted the welcome reception for the new judge, Jason Odom, Monday at 5 pm in the municipal courtroom at the Public Safety Complex.

The welcoming ceremony was followed by the city’s regularly scheduled work session and city council meeting.

Council Meeting