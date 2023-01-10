ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axtell, NE

1011now.com

Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash

January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment

Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame

One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March

KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound

HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night

AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
AUBURN, NE
WOWT

Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital

BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
BERTRAND, NE
klkntv.com

Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE

