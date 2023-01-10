Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska football is continuing to add to its staff, as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is working to hire UIL executive director Susan Elza as Nebraska’s Chief of Staff. This was first reported by Football Scoop.com’s Zach Barnett.
saturdaytradition.com
Walter Rouse, veteran Stanford OL transfer, announces B1G commitment
Walter Rouse was a player that made a surprising decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after 4 years of starting at Stanford. Rouse took time and announced on his Twitter page on Wednesday that will be enrolling at Nebraska to play as a graduate student. Rouse started 11 of...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man among several being inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
One of the owners of Valentino’s is among several people being inducted into the 2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame class. Anthony “Tony” Messineo Jr., who along with his brother, Ron, have owned the Lincoln-based pizza chain for the past 50 years, will be officially inducted during the NE Chamber Annual Meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 2 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
Corn Nation
Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
KETV.com
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule announces hiring of three assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule completed his first Husker coaching staff with the addition of three more assistant coaches. NU announced Wednesday that Bob Wager will coach tight ends, Rob Dvoracek will coach linebackers and Garret McGuire will coach wide receivers. The trio joins Tony White,...
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Huskers games, dates, opponents
2023 Nebraska football schedule: Cornhuskers games, dates, opponentsAug. 31 vs. Minnesota Sept. 9 at Colorado Sept. 16 vs. Northern Illinois Sept. 23 vs. Louisiana Tech Sept. 30 vs. Michigan Oct. 7 at Illinois Oct. 14 Idle Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern Oct. 28 vs. Purdue Nov. 4 at Michigan State Nov. 11 ...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
New Tommy's Express Car Wash will open in Kearney in mid-March
KEARNEY – Ben Conover and his partner Matt Preister are all in on Kearney’s car wash business. Sometime around mid-March, when they open their bright red Tommy’s Express Car Wash in north Kearney, they’ll know if their investment of time and money was worth it. Conover...
Kearney Hub
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
klkntv.com
‘As genuine as it gets’: Friend remembers Nebraska man killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dustan Biegler found his passion above ground in the clouds. The man from Valparaiso, a village of about 600 people northeast of Lincoln, was working to get his pilot’s license when the plane he was in crashed near Auburn in southeast Nebraska. Officials said...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
News Channel Nebraska
Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
klkntv.com
Kearney hospital offers less invasive heart surgery with quicker recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Heart surgery often requires days of recovery in the hospital, but in central Nebraska, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Kearney Regional Medical Center now uses Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. During this procedure, a surgeon makes a small incision near your hip...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
klkntv.com
New specialty license plate will help fund History Nebraska’s educational programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – History Nebraska has released a new specialty license plate that will help fund its educational programs. The plate was released on Thursday and features a design similar to the Good Life highway signs seen across the state. “The Good Life signs we see on the...
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
Comments / 0