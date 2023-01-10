ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis

The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee. The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee. TSU’s Clay looks to become first player to be 5-time …. TSU's Clay looks to become first player to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shelbyville family survives massive fire

An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation south of downtown Nashville

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police operation along Murfreesboro Pike

TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. Madison community asks for crime solutions after …. There’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks

A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
PORTLAND, TN
WKRN

Tree falls on ambulance during storms

TSU’s Clay looks to become first player to be 5-time …. TSU's Clay looks to become first player to be 5-time All-OVC Multiple fires spark within 24 hours across Middle …. The cold weather has brought with it multiple house fires and even an explosion. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has now rolled out a new initiative to keep people safe before they even move into their homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Community honors Ambria McGregor

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Dollar General offering mobile health clinics

Man charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. GooMan charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

News 2 Gives Back: Metro Homeless Impact Division

News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. News 2 Gives back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison. Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport to a halt

The impact of the airline shutdown was felt at BNA. FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. The impact of the airline shutdown was felt at BNA. Public meeting to discuss building outdoor artist …. An artist sanctuary unlike any other could be coming to Nashville, but first, community...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Flights gradually resume after system outage

Man charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. GooMan charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged with threatening guard with knife

TSU’s Clay looks to become first player to be 5-time …. TSU's Clay looks to become first player to be 5-time All-OVC Multiple fires spark within 24 hours across Middle …. The cold weather has brought with it multiple house fires and even an explosion. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has now rolled out a new initiative to keep people safe before they even move into their homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet vaccine, microchip clinics

Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet vaccine, microchip clinics. Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet …. Nashville Humane Association announces low-cost pet vaccine, microchip clinics. TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No....
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Doctors urged to take more active role against childhood obesity

Weight loss medications or surgery for a 13-year-old may seem extreme, but they are part of a new set of recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics for children struggling with obesity. Doctors urged to take more active role against childhood …. Weight loss medications or surgery for a 13-year-old...
NASHVILLE, TN

