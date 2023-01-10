ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Darlington County deputies arrest, charge second long-term care worker after vulnerable adult dies from overdose

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a vulnerable person at a Darlington County adult care facility in September 2022. Darlington County deputies arrested facility employee, Myasia Toya McCoy on Jan. 12, she is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is in custody in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed a Bennettsville man, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 8, 2021, deputies responded to Platt Road in McColl after receiving a call for service. According to the report, the caller said a rifle fell on the porch of the home, shooting a man.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the men charged in a deadly double shooting outside a Myrtle Beach business will spend over a decade behind bars. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Friday that a judge sentenced Tyrese Dashawn Lighty to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said Lighty pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2nd Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident’s September death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest after a Darlington County long-term care facility resident died in September 2022, according to authorities. As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested a second employee, Myasia Toya McCoy, of Darlington, Thursday afternoon and charged her with abuse or neglect […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested during Georgetown County drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home Friday after receiving complaints from the community. A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on a home along West Virginia Road where they located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine along with […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Shots fired at 2 Georgetown County homes, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of shots being fired at houses on Friday, according to a news release. Shots were fired at a house on Fair Lane with two people inside at about 2:30 a.m., and more shots were fired minutes later at a house with […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon. Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WMBF

Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

18-year-old charged in Conway officer-involved shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened in Conway last month, according to an official with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Agents arrested Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, for his involvement in the shooting that happened on Dec. 29. The shooting...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy