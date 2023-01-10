Read full article on original website
2 shootings reported in Georgetown Co. early Friday morning; deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shots fired incidents that happened Friday morning. Deputies said bullets struck a house on Fair Lane with two people inside around 2:30 a.m. Minutes later on Lot Drive, shots were also reportedly fired at a...
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown County, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning. A Fair Lane residence with two people inside was struck by bullets around 2:30 a.m., followed by another instance of shots fired into a home on Lot Drive with several […]
2 Georgetown County homes shot into with people inside, sheriff’s office says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said two homes were shot into early Friday morning. Deputies said in the first shooting, around 2:30 a.m., bullets hit a home on Fair Lane, which is off Highway 701. Authorities said there were two people inside the home at the time.
Darlington County deputies arrest, charge second long-term care worker after vulnerable adult dies from overdose
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the death of a vulnerable person at a Darlington County adult care facility in September 2022. Darlington County deputies arrested facility employee, Myasia Toya McCoy on Jan. 12, she is being charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Marlboro County shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is in custody in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed a Bennettsville man, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 8, 2021, deputies responded to Platt Road in McColl after receiving a call for service. According to the report, the caller said a rifle fell on the porch of the home, shooting a man.
Man sentenced to 15 years for role in deadly double shooting outside Myrtle Beach business
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the men charged in a deadly double shooting outside a Myrtle Beach business will spend over a decade behind bars. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Friday that a judge sentenced Tyrese Dashawn Lighty to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors said Lighty pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in the deaths of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods.
2nd Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident’s September death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest after a Darlington County long-term care facility resident died in September 2022, according to authorities. As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested a second employee, Myasia Toya McCoy, of Darlington, Thursday afternoon and charged her with abuse or neglect […]
2 arrested during Georgetown County drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home Friday after receiving complaints from the community. A spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies executed a search warrant on a home along West Virginia Road where they located suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine along with […]
Shots fired at 2 Georgetown County homes, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of shots being fired at houses on Friday, according to a news release. Shots were fired at a house on Fair Lane with two people inside at about 2:30 a.m., and more shots were fired minutes later at a house with […]
Man sentenced for role in Myrtle Beach double homicide at Allen’s Food Basket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Friday for his role in a Myrtle Beach double homicide, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Tyrese Dashawn Lighty, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the deaths of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods […]
Deputies investigating after one shot in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in Marlboro County Thursday afternoon. Marlboro County deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting near Maple Street and Atkins Street, when they arrived on scene they discovered a person was being treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
18-year-old charged in Conway officer-involved shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened in Conway last month, according to an official with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Agents arrested Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, for his involvement in the shooting that happened on Dec. 29. The shooting...
Marlboro Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shooting incident with injuries
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Maple St. and Atkins St. in reference to a possible shooting incident around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Investigator Clay Anderson. When authorities arrived, they learned a subject was being treated at a nearby...
Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
Florence County winery adjusting to changes nearly a year after major fire
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been nearly a year since a major fire engulfed half of Cartersville Country Winery in Florence and owners say they’re still dealing with the damage left behind. Things haven’t been easy with staff adjusting to new changes and business slowing down. Despite...
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
Horry County police remember officer on 2-year anniversary of death in line of duty
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police on Thursday remembered LCpl. Melton “Foxx” Gore who died in the line of duty two years ago. “We can’t believe the time has passed so quickly between then and now,” the Horry County Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. Gore was killed in the line of […]
Florence County man accused of stealing guns, compound bows from home, vehicles in July
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is facing numerous theft charges after allegedly stealing items worth thousands of dollars from a home and vehicles in July, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy Joshua Lee, 32, of Scranton, is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items on July 5 […]
