Read full article on original website
Related
Kidnapping charges dropped in plea deal
LIMA — A Lima man faces up to eight years in prison when he is sentenced next month following his plea Friday to a charge of felonious assault. John Holland, 45, entered into an agreement with prosecutors whereby he agreed to plead guilty to the second-degree felony charge in exchange for the state’s dismissal of two counts of kidnapping, each felonies of the first degree.
Update: SWAT standoff in Springfield has ended
SPRINGFIELD — -UPDATE @7:28 p.m. Springfield police say the SWAT standoff on W. Columbia Street and N. Western Avenue is now over, dispatchers told News Center 7. No other information is available at this time. We will provide updates. -INTIAL STORY- Police and SWAT are on scene of a...
Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have. Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree...
peakofohio.com
Two arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police arrested two people, on multiple charges, Thursday afternoon from a traffic stop. The driver, Chad Johnson was found in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. His passenger, Michelle Lundy of Piqua, was found in possession of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles. She also had an...
peakofohio.com
Grim sentenced for Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019
A Logan County jury Thursday convicted Ethan C. Grim of two counts of complicity to murder, felonies of the first degree, and five additional felony counts of violence. Logan County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kevin P. Braig accepted the jury’s verdict and scheduled a sentencing hearing for January 25, 2023.
Jury deliberations underway in case that hinges on self-defense claim
The fate of Henry C. Meyers, Jr. lies with a jury as closing arguments ended around noon today and the jury was sent to deliberate.
hometownstations.com
Heroin Interdiction Team in Mercer County arrests 3 on drug related charges
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH - Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of 3 individuals on drug-related charges during a HIT Operation (Heroin Interdiction Team), on Thursday, January 12th. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department. St. Henry Police Department also assisted.
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Tuesday night. Bellefontaine Police were clearing a call at the Heritage Court Apartment Complex and observed a male carrying property out of the building and putting it into a gray Dodge Durango. When the male, later identified as Jason Wyomic,...
Lima News
Police calls
500 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a robbery Tuesday. 2300 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday. 500 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday. 700 block of North Jackson Street,...
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 29
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down numerous indictments this week. Blaze Kiser – Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree. Aaron Bensman – Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 5
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, was granted a foreclosure from Edwin L. Suter, Ottawa, and Lou A. Suter, Ottawa, in the amount of $17,854.98, plus interest and costs. Jan. 3. Freedom Mortgage Corp., Fishers, Ind., was granted a foreclosure from Bernadette F. Bear, Cloverdale, in the amount of...
Body cam shows moment Sidney officers confront armed suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting
SIDNEY — Sidney Police have released new video that shows the moment officers confronted an armed man inside a grocery story last month. On December 21, officers responded to Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store. Police later told News Center 7 that there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the area of the cash registers. That man, later identified as Todd Jordan, then reportedly fired shots inside the store.
Lima News
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Jonathon Burns, 28, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and 10 days in the Allen County Jail for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or a combination of them.
Fatal Ohio shooting began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
Two arrested after counterfeit money and drugs found
WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two individuals with outstanding warrants in Wapakoneta on Tuesday, according to a Thursday news release. According to the release, the task force made up of Auglaize and Mercer County law enforcement, arrested Cooper Rademacher, 19, and Andrea Rinderle, 22, on Tuesday afternoon. Rademacher was wanted on a failure to appear warrant and Rinderle on a probation violation.
WANE-TV
Man accused of murder testifies: ‘I’ve never had a gun pointed at me, let alone my face’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The circumstances around what happened on Dec. 23, 2021 around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Lima Road is what an Allen Superior Court will have to decide Friday after defense and prosecution rested Thursday afternoon. Forensic evidence Thursday morning provided evidence that all...
Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case
LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case. Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending in 1-15-2023. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Lima News
Births
Jan. 9 — Sydney Evans and Nathan Lange, Delphos, girl; Brittany and Josh Hutchinson, Lima, girl; Amanda and Jordan Moreo, Spencerville, girl. Jan. 10 — Ash Dameron and Hunter French, Lima, boy; Kylie Fuhrhop and Chris Compton, Lima, boy; Katelyn and Austin Sloan, Wapakoneta, boy. Jan. 11 —...
Comments / 1