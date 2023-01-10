Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. The Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
NebraskaTV
Two Grand Island business owners are looking to build housing units
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As housing continues to be a huge issue in the state, two Grand Island business owners decided to build homes in the eastern part of the city. Edy and Nancy Hernandez have been owners of La Flor Market and Restaurant for 11 years. Nancy said:...
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 50,000 fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were found Thursday morning in a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 8:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over a vehicle for improperly passing a semi near Aurora, according to the patrol. The trooper searched...
Kearney Hub
Bertrand man in critical condition after semi hits pickup
BERTRAND – A Bertrand man is in critical condition after his pickup was struck by a semi-trailer truck Tuesday near Bertrand. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. At 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup driven by Frank...
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
KETV.com
Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night
AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
1011now.com
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hastings’ Nonneman hits game-winner against Adams Central
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Tis the season for wild game altering buzzer beaters. Aaron Nonneman of Hastings High had one more opportunity... the senior banked the game winning three pointer for the victory, but Nonneman was quick to share all his credit with his teammates. “It was pretty cool, it...
