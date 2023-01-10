ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney County, NE

KSNB Local4

Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers find 50,000 fentanyl pills in traffic stop near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were found Thursday morning in a vehicle on Interstate 80, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 8:30 a.m., a trooper pulled over a vehicle for improperly passing a semi near Aurora, according to the patrol. The trooper searched...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Bertrand man in critical condition after semi hits pickup

BERTRAND – A Bertrand man is in critical condition after his pickup was struck by a semi-trailer truck Tuesday near Bertrand. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. At 11:53 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup driven by Frank...
BERTRAND, NE
WOWT

Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2

NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
AUBURN, NE
KETV.com

Two men die after plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night

AUBURN, Neb. — Two men died in a plane crash in Nebraska on Wednesday night, according to authorities. Around 11 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a missing small plane that was headed to the Auburn airport from Lincoln. According to law enforcement,...
AUBURN, NE
1011now.com

Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash

Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
LINCOLN, NE

