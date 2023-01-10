ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Abbie Gellman, RD: Health Goals for the New Year

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – We have officially entered the New Year 2023, and many of us have resolutions to eat healthier. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Registered Dietitian and Chef, Abbie Gellman, about some simple and healthy meal ideas to help achieve your health goals.
Freebie Friday: MLK celebrations, Wendys ‘Fry-Day the 13th’ deal

Conn. (WTNH) — From Friday the 13th to Martin Luther King Day, we are heading into a weekend to celebrate and are Stretching Your Dollar with some deals and freebies to kick it off. First, lots of Martin Luther King celebrations this weekend. Here’s a couple:. You’re invited...
Health Headlines: Should people resume wearing masks?

(WTNH) — The COVID subvariant XBB 1.5 accounts for the majority of cases in the Northeast. So, many are once again asking themselves, should we be wearing masks again?. On top of that, the bird flu is another outbreak that people are expressing concern over. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, the...
