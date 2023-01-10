Tesla plans to spend some $775.7 million to expand the Texas gigafactory. Filings listed on the Texas state department of licensing’s website reveal that Tesla intends on adding five new facilities to the Austin site. This will include Cell 1, encompassing a 693,093 square-foot facility expect to cost $368 million and tipped to finish construction by February 12, 2024.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO