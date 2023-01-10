Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Two Grand Island business owners are looking to build housing units
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As housing continues to be a huge issue in the state, two Grand Island business owners decided to build homes in the eastern part of the city. Edy and Nancy Hernandez have been owners of La Flor Market and Restaurant for 11 years. Nancy said:...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
YAHOO!
Lexington City Manager announces retirement
LEXINGTON - Lexington City Manager Terra Greene has announced she will be retiring later this year. During its regular meeting on Monday, Greene informed the Lexington City Council of her intent to retire sometime in 2023, giving the board advanced notice to begin the search for a new city manager. The exact date of her retirement has not been decided.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education appoints acting superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An acting superintendent is now in place at Grand Island Public Schools. At Tuesday’s special meeting GIPS Associate Superintendent Dr. Robin Dexter became the district's acting superintendant. Dr. Dexter was appointed as the acting superintendent so that the district has a leader in place while...
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
WNEM
Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
KSNB Local4
G.I. police arrest man for trying to sell drugs in business parking lot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing three felony drug charges after a weekend arrest. Hall County Court documents show Grand Island Police arrested 61-year-old Ray Pallas on Saturday after someone had notified them that Pallas had attempted to sell them drugs in the parking lot of Wine, Beer and Spirits.
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
abc12.com
McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge
Connie Koutouzos, CEO of the McLaren Thumb and Caro Region hospitals, pleaded guilty to her third drunken driving offense. McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge. Connie Koutouzos pleaded guilty to her third offense of operating while intoxicated, which is a felony punishable by...
Kearney Hub
CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
fox2detroit.com
13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school
PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
News Channel Nebraska
Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
