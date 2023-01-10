ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAHOO!

Lexington City Manager announces retirement

LEXINGTON - Lexington City Manager Terra Greene has announced she will be retiring later this year. During its regular meeting on Monday, Greene informed the Lexington City Council of her intent to retire sometime in 2023, giving the board advanced notice to begin the search for a new city manager. The exact date of her retirement has not been decided.
LEXINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
WNEM

Longtime Bay City greenhouse closings its doors after 167 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Keit’s Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City announced it is closing its doors after being in business for 167 years. “To our deeply valued patrons that have become our dear friends and family, the time has come for us to say, ‘farewell,’” the business said in a Facebook post.
BAY CITY, MI
KSNB Local4

G.I. police arrest man for trying to sell drugs in business parking lot

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is facing three felony drug charges after a weekend arrest. Hall County Court documents show Grand Island Police arrested 61-year-old Ray Pallas on Saturday after someone had notified them that Pallas had attempted to sell them drugs in the parking lot of Wine, Beer and Spirits.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
abc12.com

McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge

Connie Koutouzos, CEO of the McLaren Thumb and Caro Region hospitals, pleaded guilty to her third drunken driving offense. McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge. Connie Koutouzos pleaded guilty to her third offense of operating while intoxicated, which is a felony punishable by...
CARO, MI
Kearney Hub

CNPPID announces 2 pacts to maintain recharge mound

HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District recently finalized two long-term agreements to enhance groundwater recharge from its system of canals and laterals in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. “We believe that these agreements may represent the largest commitment to groundwater recharge ever in Nebraska, possibly...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
fox2detroit.com

13-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Mid Michigan high school

PINCONNING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after police say he brought a loaded gun to his Michigan high school Tuesday. Police were called to Pinconning High School, north of Bay City, after staff discovered that a boy had a loaded .22 handgun and an extra loaded magazine. Staff learned about the weapon when another student reported it.
BAY CITY, MI
News Channel Nebraska

Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital

BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
BERTRAND, NE

