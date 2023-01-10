ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

State Auditor Rob Sand sworn in for a second term in office Thursday

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand was sworn into office for a second term on Thursday. Sand was joined by his wife Christine, their two children, and dozens of friends and colleagues as The Honorable Tyler Buller presided over the ceremony at the State Capitol. “I am honored to serve the...
Community members awarded by Secretary Pate for combating human trafficking

Des Moines — Thursday evening, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate awarded community members on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking (INAHT) for combating human trafficking across the state. The awards were presented by Pate at the Iowa State Capitol. Staff from the Office of the Iowa...
Iowa Board of Education approves IHSAA football classification changes

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — Starting this fall, Iowa high school football classes and districts will consider socioeconomic factors for prep programs. The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the approval of the plan by the Iowa State Board of Education on Thursday. IHSAA schools voted in favor of the plan in December.
Iowa DNR looking into decreasing Gray Fox population

EASTERN IOWA — The Iowa DNR is doing research into the state's decreasing Gray Fox population. The DNR has been tracking a huge drop for the last 25 years. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 Gray Foxes were harvested across Iowa every year back in the 1970s. That number...
Ask A Lawyer: Vaccines

Sara Riley from the Tom Riley Law Firm joins John McMahon on Iowa's News Now at Noon. Head over to the Tom Riley Law Firm website with any legal questions you might have.
Payton Petersen named Iowa's Gatorade volleyball player of the year

DIKE, Iowa — Dike-New Hartford junior Payton Petersen has been named the Gatorade volleyball player of the year for the state of Iowa. Petersen joins Hannah Willms as the only players from D-NH to win the award. Petersen has verbally committed to play college at Louisville.
At least 7 dead in Alabama as severe weather, tornadoes hammer state

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency for multiple counties following a severe weather system that passed through the state Thursday. The counties included are Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. Ivey and state emergency officials will assess the situation to...
