Washington Missourian
Girls Basketball — Union vs. Borgia, Union Tournament
Union defeated Borgia in the opening round of the Union Girls Basketball Invitational Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Washington Missourian
St. Charles wins the 52nd Washington Tournament
It was lucky No. 7 for the St. Charles Pirates at the 52nd Washington Tournament. The Pirates (14-2) topped St. Francis Borgia (15-1), 73-60, in the final round Friday, winning the tournament for the seventh time in the five-plus decades of the tournament's history.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair girls win conference wrestling crown
The Four Rivers Conference girls wrestling championship trophy didn’t have to travel far Tuesday. Host St. Clair made sure it didn’t get out of the building by winning the title on their home mats.
Washington Missourian
Knights power past Howell Central into Washington semifinals
Fortunes remained the same for teams seeded at opposite ends of the 52th Annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament Monday. St. Francis Borgia (14-0), the top seed, ran through No. 8 Francis Howell Central (0-11), 85-50.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays capture conference crown
With three individual champions and 10 finishes in the top five, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays were a force to be reckoned with at the conference tournament. Washington accumulated 215 team points to win the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament Friday and Saturday at St. Charles.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians fall on the road at Grandview
Grandview gained a measure of revenge against the Lady Indians. After losing to Pacific (5-9) in December at the Herculaneum Tournament, Grandview (6-6) took the rematch on its home floor Monday, 33-28.
Washington Missourian
Steelville flies over Union for Owensville title
A bad half of basketball led to a tough end to an otherwise great tournament run for the Union boys basketball Wildcats Friday. Union (9-3) got roughed up in the championship game of the Owensville Tournament, falling to Steelville (8-2), 81-48.
Washington Missourian
Shamrocks secure third place at Bourbon
Add some hardware for the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks this season. New Haven (4-8) defeated Grandview (6-9) Friday to claim third place at the Fourth Battle in Bourbon, 44-38.
Washington Missourian
Priory edges Blue Jays in Washington Tournament
For nearly 28 minutes, Washington’s Blue Jays were the ones being pursued Monday. After leading for most of the game, Washington (6-6) suddenly became the pursuers midway through the fourth quarter and were unable to catch all the way back up to Priory (7-5) in the first round of the 52nd Annual Washington Tournament.
Washington Missourian
Hill announces retirement from St. Clair's Edgar Murray
Dr. Beth Hill, principal at Edgar Murray Elementary in St. Clair, has announced her retirement, effective at the end of the school year. Hill has worked in education for 28 years, the last six years as a principal.
Washington Missourian
Hollie’s Costume Closet opens in Washington
After a six-year hiatus, Hollie’s Costume Closet in Washington, is back in business. Washington resident Hollie Danos reopened the store Dec. 5. It is located at 1646 E. Fifth St. The storefront was previously home to Alterations & Creations, which closed in November following the retirement of owner Susan Saunders.
Washington Missourian
ECC to receive $4M for campus upgrades
The federal government is giving East Central College $4 million in its recent omnibus spending package, signed into law Dec. 29. Most of the money — $3 million — will go toward the construction of a Health Sciences Academy in Rolla, but $1 million will pay for new classroom technology in Union. The college will use the funds to install cameras, microphones and other technology to “enhance” its classrooms and labs, according to a press release from ECC.
Washington Missourian
$150K in upgrades planned for city’s skate park
The days of Washington skaters having to weave their way around cracks in the asphalt at the city’s skate park will soon be over, according to Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker. “The asphalt from the old tennis courts is failing, and leaving some really big cracks,” Dunker...
Washington Missourian
No driver exams scheduled for MLK Jr. holiday
Driver Examination Stations will be closed across Missouri on Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, according to an announcement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Testing will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 17. For a complete list of driver testing locations and hours of...
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
Washington Missourian
Some county buildings to close for MLK Jr. holiday
Government buildings in Franklin County will close Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Among those impacted by the closure are the Franklin County Government Center, the historic courthouse, the judicial center, the health department and the highway department.
Washington Missourian
Fair officials say 2022 Town & Country Fair had $1.75M economic impact
Washington Town & Country Fair Chairperson Joyce Couch said she couldn’t help but feel awestruck by the people of Washington and the surrounding area. “One of the best things about this community, which always amazes me, is just when you think they are at the top of what they do, they go and do more. And this year, they went and did more,” Couch said Thursday at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Breakfast and meeting. Couch’s comments came during her presentation on the 2022 Fair revenue and expenses. The Fair is a division of the chamber.
Washington Missourian
Gerald man indicted on child molestation, harassment charges
A Franklin County man facing multiple felony charges for alleged child molestation and harassment has been arrested. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Benjamin J. Pinson, 42, of Gerald, was recently arrested after a Gerald police officer spotted him. Pelton said law enforcement agencies had been searching for Pinson after a Franklin County Grand Jury issued multiple felony indictments against him in July.
Washington Missourian
Pelton: Deputies seeking man considered armed and dangerous near Gray Summit
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department have an active presence in the Gray Summit area in search of a man, Timothy J. Kalter, who has felony warrants. It is believed Kalter left the scene of a motor vehicle crash in Gray Summit. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton is encouraging residents to not approach him.
Washington Missourian
County ponders its own sales tax for recreational use cannabis
Franklin County is the latest political subdivision considering a tax on recreational marijuana sales, and, if approved, it will impact marijuana purchases countywide. County commissioners plan to vote Tuesday, Jan. 17, on whether to ask county voters if they want to place a 3 percent county tax on recreational marijuana sales. If the sale is made at a dispensary in a city that has instituted its own marijuana tax, customers will have to pay the county tax in addition to the city tax.
