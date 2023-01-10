Read full article on original website
Trial dates set for several arraigned in Harrison County
Several people were arraigned in Harrison County on Friday, and dates have been set for their trials.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
The Lewis County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that deputies are looking a man who is wanted on a Circuit Court Capias.
Metro News
Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Preston County man found guilty for Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring role
A federal jury found a Preston County man guilty of keeping a drug house where fentanyl and other drugs were distributed as part of a trafficking operation that spanned from Florida to Morgantown.
WDTV
Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
Man faces life in prison for Barbour County murder after guilty plea
A man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea.
Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
Fairmont man charged for 1/2 pound of marijuana found in car
A man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
WDTV
Man found guilty in drug operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man was found guilty of his role in a drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia. 63-year-old Greg Snider, of Bruceton Mills, was found guilty of his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation after a four day trial, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
wajr.com
Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
wajr.com
‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit
WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
Man charged after allegedly breaking into Morgantown home, attacking 2 victims
A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Morgantown residence and attacking two people inside.
Man charged after troopers find meth during routine stop in Mannington
During the traffic stop, troopers found a "black magnetic box" that they say contained meth.
Woman charged following Fairmont gas station robbery
A woman has been charged following the robbery of a gas station in Fairmont.
Pennsylvania man wanted for killing wife arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
WDTV
Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
WDTV
Police asking for help to identify vehicle, driver that tried to steal trailer
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking for help to identify a vehicle or driver that tried to steal a trailer. Below are additional photos of the driver and vehicle that tried to steal the trailer. Anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle is asked...
Man charged after task force members find 1/2 pound of meth during search in Morgantown
A New York man was arrested last week after task force members found more than half a pound of meth while searching a Morgantown apartment.
