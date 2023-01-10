ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

Metro News

Blacksville man pleads guilty to murder, robbery in Barbour County

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man has admitted to the robbery and murder of a man in Barbour County and faces life in prison at sentencing. Stoane Binegar, 20, of Blacksville, pleaded guilty this week in Barbour County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of David Heater, 21, of Idamay.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man found guilty in drug operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man was found guilty of his role in a drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to West Virginia. 63-year-old Greg Snider, of Bruceton Mills, was found guilty of his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation after a four day trial, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
FAIRMONT, WV
wajr.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

