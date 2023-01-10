Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
William W. Rawstron, 87, of Northborough
– William (Bill) W. Rawstron, age 87, of Northborough, MA, passed away on January 10, 2023, in his home following a brief illness. Bill was born on July 6, 1936 in Boston, MA, the only son of Alice (Stoddard) and Stanley Rawstron of Needham, MA. He was the loving husband of Ann W. Rawstron until her passing in 2019, a marriage spanning 63 years, and the father of eight children, fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
communityadvocate.com
UniBank donates to Saint Anne’s Food Pantry, Grafton Food Bank
REGION – Saint Anne’s Food Pantry and the Grafton Food Bank will continue to feed those in need this year. UniBank, the largest mutual community bank in Central Massachusetts, recently donated $2,000 to both Saint Anne’s and Grafton Food Bank. This was part of the UniBank Day...
communityadvocate.com
Dora Naves, 99, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Dora Anastas (Stephens) Naves, 99, longtime resident of Marlborough, MA died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Joseph Naves and two daughters, Jennifer Jeanne Naves and Paulette Edith Naves. Dora was born in...
communityadvocate.com
Michael A. Ciannella Sr., 94, of Marlborough
– Michael A. Ciannella Sr. 94 of Marlborough, died on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at MetroWest Medical Center Framingham. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Damico) Ciannella. Michael was a Designer for a Medical Equipment Co. for many years and owns several medical...
communityadvocate.com
John O’Loughlin III, 50, of Hudson
– John “Johnny O” Joseph O’Loughlin III, 50, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. John fought (like the strong Irishman & Viking he was) a 2year courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his loving parents John Joseph O’Loughlin and Jo Ann Jacobs O’Loughlin.
communityadvocate.com
Frank Bennett, 75, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Frank Bennett 75 of Marlborough, MA passed away at his home on January 7, 2023. He leaves his loving wife Kathleen “Kathy” (Keddie) Bennett, his daughter, Kate Goldschmidt, her husband Mark and their daughters Kiora and Kyla of Natick, MA, a brother Ken Bennett of Bedford, NH who was predeceased by his wife Susan.
Market Basket celebrating grand opening of new Mass. location with giant liquor store on Friday
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is celebrating the grand opening of a new Massachusetts location that has a giant liquor store on Friday. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury, according to the store’s website. The store, which is more...
spectrumnews1.com
Grace Closet gives away free clothing in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - On a day where temperatures hovered around freezing, Grace Closet in Worcester was prepared to hand out as many pieces of clothing needed to make sure their visitors were prepared for the elements. It's another part of their effort to help the homeless. What You Need To...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors
SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
With Sean Rose departing, Jenny Pacillo announces run for District 1 in Worcester
Jenny Pacillo is the first candidate to announce their intent to go after at one of two seats on Worcester City Council that are being vacated at the end of the year. Pacillo, 41, took to social media Thursday to announce her candidacy for District 1 City Councilor. “I am...
communityadvocate.com
Troop 92 caps banner year with Eagle Scout ceremony
SOUTHBOROUGH – It’s been a banner year for Boy Scouts of America’s Troop 92. Eight members of the troop have attained Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the BSA. Five members of this group took part in a Court of Honor on Jan. 8, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
communityadvocate.com
Michelle L. McMahon, 51, of Marlborough
– Michelle L. McMahon 51 of Marlborough died on January 6, 2023, at Oxford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Haverhill, MA. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Michael J. Notartomaso and Marion G. (Davis) Notartomaso. Michelle worked as a Baker for several local companies. Michelle is...
austinnews.net
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location
Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
WCHR homeless housing project at former Worcester Quality Inn approved
A project to convert the former Quality Inn & Hotel Suites at 50 Oriol Drive in Worcester into permanent supportive housing for homeless people has been approved by the city’s Planning Board, despite strong opposition from neighbors. The project, proposed by Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc., will convert the...
Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center To Leave
FRAMINGHAM – The Chief Nursing Officer at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham is leaving. Multiple staff members inside the hospital informed SOURCE, that Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Wright told the hospital’s leadership and managers of his resignation today, January 13. Wright was hired in May of 2022. He...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Inn license renewed for 2023
WESTBOROUGH – It was close, but the Westborough Inn at 4 Boardman Street has started the new year with a clean slate. After several inspections and re-inspections the final week of December, the inn’s innkeeper/lodging house permit has been renewed. “The Westborough Inn was able to comply with...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough gymnastics defeats Shrewsbury in tri-meet
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough High School varsity gymnastics team came out on top during a tri-meet on Jan. 11. Marlborough and Hudson did not face off against each other, but both teams competed against Shrewsbury. Marlborough won with a score of 130.35, Shrewsbury finished with a score of 129.95...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
