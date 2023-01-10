ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

William W. Rawstron, 87, of Northborough

– William (Bill) W. Rawstron, age 87, of Northborough, MA, passed away on January 10, 2023, in his home following a brief illness. Bill was born on July 6, 1936 in Boston, MA, the only son of Alice (Stoddard) and Stanley Rawstron of Needham, MA. He was the loving husband of Ann W. Rawstron until her passing in 2019, a marriage spanning 63 years, and the father of eight children, fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
UniBank donates to Saint Anne’s Food Pantry, Grafton Food Bank

REGION – Saint Anne’s Food Pantry and the Grafton Food Bank will continue to feed those in need this year. UniBank, the largest mutual community bank in Central Massachusetts, recently donated $2,000 to both Saint Anne’s and Grafton Food Bank. This was part of the UniBank Day...
GRAFTON, MA
Dora Naves, 99, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Dora Anastas (Stephens) Naves, 99, longtime resident of Marlborough, MA died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Joseph Naves and two daughters, Jennifer Jeanne Naves and Paulette Edith Naves. Dora was born in...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Michael A. Ciannella Sr., 94, of Marlborough

– Michael A. Ciannella Sr. 94 of Marlborough, died on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at MetroWest Medical Center Framingham. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Damico) Ciannella. Michael was a Designer for a Medical Equipment Co. for many years and owns several medical...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
John O’Loughlin III, 50, of Hudson

– John “Johnny O” Joseph O’Loughlin III, 50, a lifelong resident of Hudson, MA passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. John fought (like the strong Irishman & Viking he was) a 2year courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his loving parents John Joseph O’Loughlin and Jo Ann Jacobs O’Loughlin.
HUDSON, MA
Frank Bennett, 75, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Frank Bennett 75 of Marlborough, MA passed away at his home on January 7, 2023. He leaves his loving wife Kathleen “Kathy” (Keddie) Bennett, his daughter, Kate Goldschmidt, her husband Mark and their daughters Kiora and Kyla of Natick, MA, a brother Ken Bennett of Bedford, NH who was predeceased by his wife Susan.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Grace Closet gives away free clothing in downtown Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - On a day where temperatures hovered around freezing, Grace Closet in Worcester was prepared to hand out as many pieces of clothing needed to make sure their visitors were prepared for the elements. It's another part of their effort to help the homeless. What You Need To...
WORCESTER, MA
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors

SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Troop 92 caps banner year with Eagle Scout ceremony

SOUTHBOROUGH – It’s been a banner year for Boy Scouts of America’s Troop 92. Eight members of the troop have attained Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the BSA. Five members of this group took part in a Court of Honor on Jan. 8, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Michelle L. McMahon, 51, of Marlborough

– Michelle L. McMahon 51 of Marlborough died on January 6, 2023, at Oxford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Haverhill, MA. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Michael J. Notartomaso and Marion G. (Davis) Notartomaso. Michelle worked as a Baker for several local companies. Michelle is...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Evviva(R) Trattoria Opens New Stoneham Mass. Location

Growing Modern Italian Restaurant Establishes Sixth Massachusetts Spot. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Evviva Trattoria, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally-sourced modern Italian cuisine, today opened its sixth location in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Guests are invited to attend the Grand Opening today, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, official Boston Bruins Anthem singer Todd Angilly will treat the crowd to his performance of the National Anthem. The new Evviva Trattoria location features an open kitchen and bar, a spacious dining room with booths and high-top tables, a private dining room and will offer an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Evviva Trattoria is known to take beloved Italian classics and add its own personal touch, incorporating the freshest ingredients, often from local sources. With additional locations in Westford, Marlborough, Malden, Wrentham and Maynard, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere.
STONEHAM, MA
Westborough Inn license renewed for 2023

WESTBOROUGH – It was close, but the Westborough Inn at 4 Boardman Street has started the new year with a clean slate. After several inspections and re-inspections the final week of December, the inn’s innkeeper/lodging house permit has been renewed. “The Westborough Inn was able to comply with...
Marlborough gymnastics defeats Shrewsbury in tri-meet

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough High School varsity gymnastics team came out on top during a tri-meet on Jan. 11. Marlborough and Hudson did not face off against each other, but both teams competed against Shrewsbury. Marlborough won with a score of 130.35, Shrewsbury finished with a score of 129.95...
MARLBOROUGH, MA

