New York City, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Shaq Gives The Knicks A Deserved Shoutout

It’s been quite a while since the New York Knicks were a force in the Eastern Conference. They were close to that status during the Carmelo Anthony – Amar’e Stoudemire days, yet LeBron James and the Big 3 constantly got in their way. Then, it seemed like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Bounce Back Against Pacers

After a tough loss that wasted a career-high performance from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks will try to back on track against the Pacers. While there’s still plenty of season left, the Knicks (22-19) currently sit one game behind the sixth-place Pacers (23-18) in the Eastern Conference. New York held off Indiana on the road in their previous meeting on Dec. 18, hanging on for a 109-106 win. Since then, though, the Pacers have reinvented themselves and have picked up plenty of steam, winning eight of their last 10 games. Indiana enters Wednesday’s showdown with back-to-back wins over Portland and Charlotte.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

New York Jets considering major moves

The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Mets reportedly interested in former Comeback Player of the Year

The New York Mets are reportedly interested in the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 2021. New York has an interest in designated hitter Trey Mancini. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have reportedly pursued Mancini, who won the 2021 Comeback Player of the Year Award after surviving cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

