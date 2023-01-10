Read full article on original website
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
kptv.com
65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021. On...
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
kptv.com
Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is devastated after someone stole her car on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. It was just a normal day for Tamikia Taylor at the Maple Mallory Apartments but at 4:14 pm, when she was about to leave, her dark grey Kia Optima was gone.
KATU.com
Car smashes into side of N. Portland cannabis dispensary, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland cannabis dispensary had a car driven into it early Friday morning, but police say nothing was stolen. Just after 4:30 a.m. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a burglary call at a dispensary called Satchel, located on the 6900 block of N Interstate Avenue.
1 arrested, several guns seized in Lents neighborhood shooting investigation
A suspect in a Dec. 12 shooting was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant and seized multiple firearms.
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Spends Your Money To Ensure It’s Stolen
You’ve heard the old joke about the government: you see one county worker dig a hole and the second one fills it in. That joke came to mind when I saw the latest crazy new program from the rocket scientists at Portland city hall. Robbers know Portland defunded police,...
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
kezi.com
Man recently released from prison arrested on firearm possession charges
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who Eugene Police Department said had relatively recently served out a 20-year sentence was arrested early Thursday morning and found in possession of a gun he wasn’t allowed to own. According to EPD, an officer stopped a pick-up truck on Tyler Street just after...
Portland police considering moving headquarters to Old Town
The Portland Police Bureau confirmed it's in preliminary discussions of possibly relocating its headquarters to a large building in the city's Old Town neighborhood which has dealt with growing crime over recent years.
City and state officials focus on addiction and mental health issues
In the recent few weeks, there has been a series of disturbing cases involving suspects with mental health issues.
kykn.com
Salem Police Detective Recognized as Top Forensic Examiner
Salem, Ore. — A tenured detective with the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section was given top honors last week for his work as a digital forensic examiner. On January 4, the US Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) recognized Detective Matt Brassfield for being one of the nation’s top 50 examiners in the field of digital forensics in 2022. The veteran detective ranked 47th from amongst more than 1,500 participating examiners all across the country. The field of digital forensics involves the recovery and investigation of material found on a variety of digital devices, such as small digital storage container, mobile phones and records, computers, and network storage systems.
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SE Portland homicide; 3rd accused of hiding evidence
Officers with Portland police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a second man on Tuesday suspected of killing 57-year-old Abed Fattoum in Southeast Portland’s Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood in December. Bonscott Jurek Skinner, 26, was arrested in North Portland and booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center shortly before 6 p.m....
Clark County deputy won’t be charged in shooting death of Officer Sahota
The Clark County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that deputy John Feller will not be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
Ridgefield police seek Blazers-sporting fraud suspect
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect sought by the Ridgefield Police Department.
Portland man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Day convenience-store robbery
A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.
WWEEK
Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park
On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
kptv.com
Portland’s top cops talk public safety with business leaders
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was breakfast with a side of public safety. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell participated in a panel and took questions about public safety during a breakfast hosted by the Portland Business Alliance. Their...
