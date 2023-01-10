ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
kptv.com

65-year-old gets 10 years for Portland robberies with replica gun

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison for two Portland robberies in 2021, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. Michael Dizer was convicted of robbing two businesses with a replica handgun on Sept. 5 and 7 in 2021. On...
kptv.com

Portland woman has Kia stolen with sentimental items inside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is devastated after someone stole her car on Wednesday in NE Portland while she was at work. It was just a normal day for Tamikia Taylor at the Maple Mallory Apartments but at 4:14 pm, when she was about to leave, her dark grey Kia Optima was gone.
KATU.com

Car smashes into side of N. Portland cannabis dispensary, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland cannabis dispensary had a car driven into it early Friday morning, but police say nothing was stolen. Just after 4:30 a.m. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a burglary call at a dispensary called Satchel, located on the 6900 block of N Interstate Avenue.
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
kykn.com

Salem Police Detective Recognized as Top Forensic Examiner

Salem, Ore. — A tenured detective with the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section was given top honors last week for his work as a digital forensic examiner. On January 4, the US Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) recognized Detective Matt Brassfield for being one of the nation’s top 50 examiners in the field of digital forensics in 2022. The veteran detective ranked 47th from amongst more than 1,500 participating examiners all across the country. The field of digital forensics involves the recovery and investigation of material found on a variety of digital devices, such as small digital storage container, mobile phones and records, computers, and network storage systems.
The Oregonian

Portland man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Day convenience-store robbery

A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.
WWEEK

Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park

On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
kptv.com

Portland’s top cops talk public safety with business leaders

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was breakfast with a side of public safety. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell participated in a panel and took questions about public safety during a breakfast hosted by the Portland Business Alliance. Their...
