Fox11online.com
Expected warm weather could impact Lake Winnebago ice conditions
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish Tales...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to close temporarily Friday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed temporarily beginning this Friday. The Green Bay Public Works Department announced Wednesday that the bridge would be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday for "preventative maintenance activities." The closure means Dousman Street will be...
Fox11online.com
Man injured in Two Rivers house fire
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The occupant of...
Fox11online.com
Fire destroys building, sends smoke across I-41 at morning rush hour
TOWN OF LAWRENCE (WLUK) -- A fire destroyed a building and sent smoke billowing across a busy interstate highway at rush hour Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire was at Macht Village Programs, 3310 Mid Valley Dr., in the town of Lawrence. Assistant Chief Luke Pasterski of the Lawrence Fire...
Fox11online.com
Appleton water rescue has fire departments stressing ice safety
(WLUK) -- Every year, fire officials stress the importance of ice safety, and a rescue in Appleton serves as yet another reminder of why it needs to be taken seriously. "Don't trust any ice,"said Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Peglow. "There is no safe ice out there." As...
Fox11online.com
Area organizations are "blanketing" Brown County this winter
(WLUK) -- An organization in Northeast Wisconsin is working to ensure that people in need can stay warm this winter. Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council are hosting its Blanketing Brown County event until January 27. Community members are encouraged to donate new and clean...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police searching for east side stabbing suspect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in an east side stabbing that injured a 17-year-old. Angel Guerrero, 21, of Green Bay, was named as a suspect in Tuesday's incident in the 1100 block of Radisson Street. The victim was...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin travelers 'up in the air' during FAA computer outage
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Travelers across the country became stranded at airports Wednesday morning due to a FAA computer outage. That also included Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport. More than 3,700 flights were delayed by 7:30 a.m. CST and more than 640 were canceled. Before 9...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay schools task force contemplates millions of dollars in repairs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Citizens Task Force met for the first time Wednesday to begin deciding on what repairs are important for schools in the Green Bay Area School District. A consulting company spent the past year analyzing each school in the district and came up with $400 million in possible repairs and improvements.
Fox11online.com
Neenah students injured in bus crash when returning from ski trip
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Multiple Neenah High School students were hurt in a school bus crash while returning from a Ski Club trip to Nordic Mountain. In a letter to parents, the district said around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, one of the two buses transporting the students slid off the road and onto its side in the foggy and icy conditions in Waushara County.
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon looking to fill lifeguard positions
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Lifeguard recruiting continues for one area community. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke via Zoom with Melody Escoto, Aquatic Coordinator for the Village of Ashwaubenon, to talk about how they are always in planning mode. Escoto says they are trying to make sure they are ready for...
Fox11online.com
Paper Transport adding offices on Broadway in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A De Pere-area company is opening offices in Green Bay's Broadway District. Trucking company Paper Transport says it has obtained two new locations. The first is within Base Companies, 340 N. Broadway. Part of the Rail Yard Innovation District, they will house more than 50 employees.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin's mild weather throwing a wrench in winter recreation
(WLUK) -- A skier here, a trail groomer there -- it was a quiet Wednesday morning at the new Ariens Nordic Center in Brillion. But given the mild, wet weather the last couple weeks, even having this amount of snow is a feat. "Well, we've doubled our hours of snowmaking...
Fox11online.com
Sip and snack your way through downtown Green Bay this weekend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – You can sip and snack your way through Green Bay this weekend!. Downtown, Broadway, and Olde Main Street cafés are taking part in a Café Crawl. FOX 11’s Emily Deem was joined by Jeff Tilkens, Events Manager for Downtown Green Bay Inc., to talk more about the morning event.
Fox11online.com
Oneida Retail replenishes supplies for area homeless shelter
ONEIDA (WLUK) -- When the call for supplies at a Green Bay homeless shelter went out, Oneida stores answered in three big ways. In late November, the Safe Shelter on Green Bay’s west side, asked the community for support after completing its first year of operations. That's when Oneida...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police find dog owner involved in alleged bite incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police have found the owner of a dog that allegedly bit a jogger on the city's west side. Police say a woman was running on Velp Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday when she encountered a man walking two dogs between Ethel Avenue and Gray Street.
Fox11online.com
Teen accused in fatal Green Bay crash wants case moved to juvenile court
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run involving...
Fox11online.com
GB West and GB East together in revised FRCC football realignment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As it turns out, Green Bay West and Green Bay East will not be separated in a football realignment plan slated to be implemented for the 2024 season, if passed by the WIAA Board of Control in March. After appealing the WIAA's modified plan from late...
Fox11online.com
Investigation into Shawano police shooting forwarded to DA
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Results of an investigation into a fatal shooting by Shawano police have been forwarded to the county district attorney's office. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office and state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation say they have finished their investigation into the Nov. 19 shooting by a city police officer.
Fox11online.com
Arrest warrants issued for former Shawano County campground owner
SHAWANO (WLUK) – Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
