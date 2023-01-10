ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

West Chester, Cheyney Universities Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs

 3 days ago

Photo byiStock.

While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both Chester County-based schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune.

The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is a response to plummeting enrollment at the State System, which went down by 29 percent since 2010. However, West Chester University has bucked that trend and recorded enrollment increases for the majority of the period.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, the West Chester-based school’s average tuition and fees cost $10,527 and typical room and board cost $8,890, for a total of $19,417. This is a 1.14 percent increase compared to the total for the 2021-2022 academic year which was $19,195.

The overall cost at West Chester University remains lower than the state system average of $22,333.

Meanwhile, Cheyney University saw an even lower increase of 0.72 percent in the same period. The school’s typical total cost for the 2022-2023 academic year is $22,165 ($10,903 for average tuition and fees and $11,262 for typical room and board), compared to $22,006 in the previous year.

Read more about the state system universities in the Pittsburgh Tribune.

