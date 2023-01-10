Crews recover body of overturned kayaker in west Ga. lake, officials say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews have found the body of the kayaker they were searching for in a Carroll County lake.

Carroll County officials said they recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who may have drowned Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to a piece of private property near Lovvorn Mill Road and Turner Road in Bowdon, Ga.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several agencies, including the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, were on the scene searching for a male kayaker who may have overturned in the lake.

Police have not released details on what led up to the kayaker overturning.

Officials said the kayaker’s identity will released once family has been notified.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group