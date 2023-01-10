ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

travelawaits.com

16 Texas Towns Our Writers Say You Should Visit In 2023

The great state of Texas is one of the top five states our readers want to travel to in 2023, according to our recent State of Travel Survey. It’s no wonder — Texas has it all, from major cities to Hill Country, live music to outdoor activities, Tex-Mex to barbecue, and margaritas to wine. It is home to one of the only UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the U.S. and has a rich history that promotes unrivaled state pride.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
B106

Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
fox16.com

Cedar waxwings grace gardens throughout winter in The Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The cedar waxwing is one of Arkansas’s most striking winter residents, although it does not stand out with garish plumage. Instead of sporting raucous colors or flitting about in dizzying displays of hops and jumps, waxwings are some of the sleekest, most elegant-looking birds likely to grace your backyard or hedge.
electrek.co

Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas

Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
KTEM NewsRadio

These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
