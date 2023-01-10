ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)-  The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings in San Benito County

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders in San Benito County were downgraded to evacuation warnings Wednesday morning. According to the county, the following areas are now under evacuation warnings. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunnville Estates and portions of Shore Road...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

New Idria Road: from bad to worse

Nestled in the hills of South San Benito County in the rural expanse between Highways 5 and 25, lies a route traveled by a sparse but thriving populace and the bold few who seek the decommissioned mercury mine of New Idria. The roughly 21-mile stretch of road is home to various ranches, residences and the Griswold Hills Recreation Area. As any who have recently found themselves on New Idria Road are well aware, it is in a remarkable state of disrepair.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Debris collection sites set up in Carmel Valley

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Dumpsters for collecting debris from the recent storms were set up around Carmel Valley on Friday. The collection sites are the result of a partnership between the Monterey County Emergency Operations Center, Monterey County Regional Fire District and Waste Management. The dumpsters are only for...
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County storm: New evacuation orders issued along Salinas River

SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County was hit hard by a series of powerful storm systems over the last week of December and the first two weeks of January, with the strongest system taking place on Monday and Tuesday. The storms caused widespread damage and disruption, due to the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that they brought.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Caltrans runs resupply convoy through Big Sur

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans took advantage of the break in storms to run a resupply convoy to Big Sur on Friday. With more intense storms forecasted for the weekend, Friday's milder weather created a window to access blocked-off parts of Big Sur. Two convoys ran north from Ragged...
RAGGED POINT, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County road closures

SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Templeton sewage released into Salinas River

Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
TEMPLETON, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders reissued for Pajaro community in Monterey County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the Pajaro area early Wednesday morning. According to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, crews worked throughout the night to protect the Pajaro River from bursting. "We had some close calls on both sides of the Pajaro River...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

