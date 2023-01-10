Read full article on original website
Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water
SKY7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.
Monterey County Storm Update (January 13): Salinas River continues to flood
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River near Spreckels began flooding Thursday evening, but as of Friday morning Highway 68 was still open. >>Watch Sheriff Nieto's Thursday press conference. The Salinas River goes under Highway 68 and Highway 1 on its way to the Monterey Bay. During extreme flooding, the...
Sheriff Nieto encourages residents to evacuate along Salinas River as it continues to rise
SALINAS, Calif. — During a news conference on Thursday, Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto gave updated information about flooding along the Salinas River. >>Esta información está disponible en español aquí. According to Nieto, the Salinas River continues to rise between Chualar and the Pacific Ocean. She...
Is Highway 68 still open? See the latest road information as the Salinas River floods
SALINAS, Calif. — Update (11:30 p.m. Jan. 13): The Salinas River at the Highway 68 bridged peaked around 10 a.m. on Friday and has been slowly declining ever since. This reduces the likelihood of it flooding over the bridge, or breaking levees and flooding elsewhere. Thursday night, the Salinas...
Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures
SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)- The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
Meet the team ready to rescue residents from Monterey County floodwaters
Made up of 16 firefighters from across the Bay Area, the Swift Water Rescue crew is ready to rescue Monterey County residents from the rising floodwaters.
Evacuation orders downgraded to warnings in San Benito County
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation orders in San Benito County were downgraded to evacuation warnings Wednesday morning. According to the county, the following areas are now under evacuation warnings. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunnville Estates and portions of Shore Road...
Multiple Areas of Monterey County Could Be Cut Off as Salinas River Crests
Monterey County residents were advised to prepare for major roadways to be closed due to flooding between Thursday night and Sunday morning as flood-stage water flows move through the Salinas River to the coast. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said at a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Salinas River...
New Idria Road: from bad to worse
Nestled in the hills of South San Benito County in the rural expanse between Highways 5 and 25, lies a route traveled by a sparse but thriving populace and the bold few who seek the decommissioned mercury mine of New Idria. The roughly 21-mile stretch of road is home to various ranches, residences and the Griswold Hills Recreation Area. As any who have recently found themselves on New Idria Road are well aware, it is in a remarkable state of disrepair.
Debris collection sites set up in Carmel Valley
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Dumpsters for collecting debris from the recent storms were set up around Carmel Valley on Friday. The collection sites are the result of a partnership between the Monterey County Emergency Operations Center, Monterey County Regional Fire District and Waste Management. The dumpsters are only for...
Monterey County: What you need to know about returning to your evacuated homes
SALINAS, Calif. — With some evacuation orders being lifted, Monterey County is informing residents what they need to know as they return home. Video Player: Storm damages homes in Carmel Valley. In Monterey County evacuation zones, some homes may have been marked with a yellow or red placard. If...
Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County storm: New evacuation orders issued along Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County was hit hard by a series of powerful storm systems over the last week of December and the first two weeks of January, with the strongest system taking place on Monday and Tuesday. The storms caused widespread damage and disruption, due to the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that they brought.
Evacuation orders issued for areas along Salinas River between Monterey Bay and Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Monterey Bay. The Evacuation Order now includes the following areas of the Salinas River: North of Highway 68 to the Pacific Ocean. This includes zones B-073, A-026, A-027, C-035, C-039,...
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
Dozens of people rescued as Pacheco Creek flooded north San Benito County
Calif. — San Benito County issued an evacuation order for parts of the county due to Pacheco Creek overflowing Monday afternoon. First responders rescued 24 people and four animals with high-water vehicles after Pacheco Creek overflowed. Lover’s Lane was under several feet of water, which promoted an emergency...
Caltrans runs resupply convoy through Big Sur
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans took advantage of the break in storms to run a resupply convoy to Big Sur on Friday. With more intense storms forecasted for the weekend, Friday's milder weather created a window to access blocked-off parts of Big Sur. Two convoys ran north from Ragged...
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
Templeton sewage released into Salinas River
Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
Evacuation orders reissued for Pajaro community in Monterey County
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the Pajaro area early Wednesday morning. According to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, crews worked throughout the night to protect the Pajaro River from bursting. "We had some close calls on both sides of the Pajaro River...
