“I Rest My Case” is a solid and refreshing new offering from NBA YoungBoy, but it’s simply too derivative to stand on its own as a great album. Over the years, “YB Better” has become both a valid argument supporting NBA YoungBoy’s unwavering dominance and a go-to insult for internet trolls hoping to irritate his contemporaries. Rappers like Kodak Black and Polo G have even vocalized their frustrations with fans spamming “YB Better” under their posts. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped YoungBoy from getting in on the fun, too. In the lead-up to his Sincerely, Kentrell album in 2021, he commissioned several “YB Better” billboards across the United States.

