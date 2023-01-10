Read full article on original website
Moneybagg Yo & GloRilla Trade Bars On “On Wat U On”
CMG’s star pupils, Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla, linked up for a brand new banger titled, “On Wat U On.”. As Moneybagg prepares for his follow-up to A Gangsta’s Pain, the Memphis rapper came through with his new single “On Wat U On” ft. GloRilla. The new single finds the two channeling the spirit of a bickering couple who remain together, despite infidelity issues.
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Lil Gotit Warns Everyone To Not Post About Lil Keed
The 23-year-old took to an Instagram Live video on Wednesday (January 11) to share the message. Jury selection in Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case is officially underway. However, the reports that it could last six-nine months is evidently proving to make it difficult in selecting the jury. Now...
Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”
Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
Gucci Mane Lied About Killing Pookie Loc, Deb Antney Claims
Deb Antney says Gucci Mane never killed Pookie Loc, despite previous claims. Deb Antney called cap on claims that Gucci Mane killed Jeezy’s affiliate Pookie Loc during a home invasion. During a recent interview with the Ugly Money Podcast, Deb Antney discussed Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle in...
Lil GotIt Continues To Shade Gunna: “We Nothing Alike”
Lil GotIt appears to direct more subliminal messages towards Gunna. Gunna isn’t getting a warm embrace from his fellow YSL compatriots following his latest Instagram post. As you know, the DS4EVER rapper was released from jail last month after accepting an Alford plea. Though his legal team denied that he snitched on Young Thug and the other defendants, many haven’t forgotten that he admitted that YSL is, indeed, a gang.
6ix9ine Trolls Gunna In Latest IG Post
6ix9ine called out Gunna in response to his first Instagram post since taking a plea deal. 6ix9ine called out Gunna in the comments on his latest post on Instagram, Tuesday night. It is Gunna’s first upload since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against Young Thug and the rest of YSL.
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori In Private Ceremony: Report
Ye reportedly marries Yeezy designer in a private ceremony. Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architect designer, TMZ reports. The two allegedly had a private wedding ceremony but apparently, they haven’t filed an official marriage license. Though it isn’t legally official, paps have spotted Ye rocking a wedding band when he showed up at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The publication’s sources claim that it’s a symbol of his commitment to Censori.
Logic Drops First Single, “Wake Up” From Forthcoming Album, “College Park”
Logic has flirted with retirement from the rap game before. However, it really seems as though the Maryland native loves hip-hop too much to actually commit to never releasing another album. On Friday (January 13), the 32-year-old dropped his brand new single, “Wake Up.” Featuring Lucy Rose narrating the outro,...
Lil GotIt Reacts To Akademiks Claiming There’s A “Civil War Beef” In YSL
Akademiks said “YSL is having a civil war beef on Instagram” after Lil GotIt’s recent comments about Gunna. Lil GotIt denied that there is any feud among the YSL roster following what appeared to be a slew of subliminals directed at Gunna. Shortly after Gunna made his...
Tory Lanez Cracks A Smile In New Alleged Mugshot
A new alleged mugshot of Tory Lanez surfaces following his conviction in December. Despite his father calling his conviction “the worst miscarriage of justice this world has ever seen,” Tory Lanez appears to be in good spirits. At least, based on his latest alleged mugshot. The Canadian rapper’s...
Black Thought & El Michels Affair Prep Joint Project With “Grateful”
Black Thought and El Michels Affair joined forces for a brand new single off of their upcoming collaborative project. This morning, Black Thought and El Michels Affair came through with their first single, “Grateful.” Black Thought’s rhyme play and veteran-level skillset meets the smooth, jazzy production of El Michels Affair for a certified heater. El Michel cook up flute-laden production, accentuated by a haunting vocal sample and woozy guitar riffs. It’s undoubtedly a perfect soundscape for Black Thought’s vivid storytelling and slick wordplay.
NBA YoungBoy “I Rest My Case” Album Review
“I Rest My Case” is a solid and refreshing new offering from NBA YoungBoy, but it’s simply too derivative to stand on its own as a great album. Over the years, “YB Better” has become both a valid argument supporting NBA YoungBoy’s unwavering dominance and a go-to insult for internet trolls hoping to irritate his contemporaries. Rappers like Kodak Black and Polo G have even vocalized their frustrations with fans spamming “YB Better” under their posts. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped YoungBoy from getting in on the fun, too. In the lead-up to his Sincerely, Kentrell album in 2021, he commissioned several “YB Better” billboards across the United States.
Young Thug’s Sister Unfollows Gunna As Trial Begins
Young Thug’s sister has unfollowed Gunna on Instagram. Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, has unfollowed Gunna on Instagram as jury selection begins in the YSL RICO case. Gunna accepted a plea deal, last month, and received a time-served, suspended sentence. The unfollowing comes after Gunna shared his first post...
Nicki Minaj “Pinkprint” Air Jordan 6 Low Sample Hits The Internet
This Nicki Minaj Air Jordan 6 Low will get collectors excited. Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest stars in the world. Her music is certainly iconic, and the imagery that goes along with her art is just as popular. Whenever Minaj drops a music video or some sort of visual, fans subsequently go nuts. Overall, her vision and talent are what have gotten her so far.
Dr. Dre Victorious After Marjorie Taylor Greene Deletes “Still D.R.E.” Video
The QAnon, far-right politician replied to Dre after he said she didn’t have permission to use his classic hit in a video. After coming down swiftly on Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Dre reigns victorious. The Rap icon wasn’t happy when he learned that far-right conservative Greene used his classic track “Still D.R.E.” Greene is a controversial political figure in the U.S. from Georgia who has often perpetuated unsubstantiated QAnon conspiracy theories. She has also spoken at white nationalist rallies, further cementing her political infamy.
Kanye West Spotted With Mysterious Blonde Again In Beverly Hills
Ye was spotted eating lunch with a mysterious blonde woman in Beverly Hills following weeks of rumors that he’s gone missing. Kanye West put an end to speculation that he’s gone “missing” after he was spotted in Beverly Hills this week. Though Ye’s remained lowkey throughout...
Lil GotIt Appears To Distance Himself From Gunna: “Don’t Call Me Twin”
Lil GotIt and HiDoraah unfollow Gunna after the “DS4EVER” rapper shared his first post on Instagram. Beef could be brewing in the YSL The Label camp after Gunna issued his first statement post-Alford Plea. On Tuesday night, Gunna broke his silence on Instagram after his release from jail...
50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Trolling Her Over Tory Lanez
Fif admits that after listening to Tory’s jail call to Kelsey, he changed his mind about the situation. There were several takeaways from the Tory Lanez case, but a social media reaction from 50 Cent caused havoc. Fif is known for trolling his famous peers during some viral moment, but his criticism of Megan Thee Stallion while Lanez was on trial rubbed the public the wrong way.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
