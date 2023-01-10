Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened To Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Match
Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW. The Death Rider never fails to give his one hundred percent, whether he’s in the ring or on the microphone, against opponents on AEW television. Jox Moxley squared off against Adam Page on the latest edition of Wednesday Night...
PWMania
Update on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status, Latest on Saudi Arabia Reports
As PWMania.com previously reported, multiple sources claimed on Tuesday night that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would revert to private ownership. However, Ariel Helwani, as well as other sources, dismissed the rumors. This report is available at this link. While WWE is still...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
WWE has been making changes to the announce teams over the last few months, but now it seems that at least one broadcaster is done with the company. Sudu Shah confirmed that yesterday was his final day with WWE and he thanked everyone who supported him when he posted the following on Twitter:
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
bodyslam.net
Sting’s Daughter-In-Law Currently Training To Be A Pro Wrestler
Sting is an Icon. Now, the legacy can live on past him. Steve ‘Sting’ Borden is a legend in pro-wrestling and despite his tenured career, he’s still very much so active in All Elite Wrestling. Recently, he did an interview with DMagazine where he revealed that when his current contract is up, he’s most likely done in the ring. But, he will have someone to continue on with the Borden last name, as he revealed that his Daughter-In-Law, Katelyn, is currently training to be a professional wrestler at the Rhodes Academy under Dustin Rhodes. Not only that, but she is currently on the AEW social media team.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
wrestlinginc.com
Kane And Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For Raw 30
Two more legends are reportedly scheduled for "WWE Raw 30" in Philadelphia. With the big anniversary show just over a week away, PWInsider is reporting that both Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman are scheduled to be in attendance for the show. It wasn't long ago fans of WWE saw Waltman on their screens as he was recently a featured player on NXT during the Iron Survivor Challenge panel and was also on "Raw" for the 25th anniversary of Degeneration X.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ESPN's Molly Qerim had the guts to urge Endeavor to punish Dana White. Stephen A. Smith, not so much.
We heard from UFC president Dana White for the second time since he slapped his wife on New Year’s Eve, as he fielded questions from reporters Wednesday and all but confirmed that there will be no punishment – neither from UFC parent company Endeavor nor self-imposed – for his despicable actions.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens collide, Gunther defends title
The pressure is on Sami Zayn. His once lighthearted relationship with Roman Reigns is now rife with tension. Zayn must dispatch estranged best friend Kevin Owens when SmackDown hits the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. There is friction between Reigns and Zayn despite...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW is the destination for a lot of talented performers. Sometimes you can also spot a famous face or two in the crowd. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite came from LA, and there was no shortage of notable people in attendance. Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters had a...
wrestlinginc.com
Bryan Danielson Gushes Over Young AEW Star: 'This Guy's Special'
Bryan Danielson previously stated that one of his goals in coming to AEW was to push himself, and in doing so, he has wrestled many young talents within the company. On this week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Danielson faced off against Konosuke Takeshita in a back-and-forth, highly physical match. Danielson ultimately came out the victor, however, following the encounter, Danielson raised up Takeshita's hand, signaling he has respect for the 27-year-old.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Will Be Present At All WWE Television With New Role
William Regal is well-respected in the pro wrestling industry, and his mind for the business is truly second to none. Regal was released by WWE last year and eventually made his way to AEW. However, it did not last long, as Regal left AEW and is now back in WWE. It seems Regal will be present on both RAW and Smackdown every week as part of his new role.
Significant WWE Rumor Is Reportedly False
There was quite a stir on WWE Twitter last night amid reports that the wrestling promotion is being sold to the controversial Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. But it appears that the report was not accurate. Taking to Twitter this morning, MMA insider Ariel Helwani reported that there is no ...
Comments / 0