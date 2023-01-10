Read full article on original website
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
Alarm raised at decline in women’s maternity experiences in England
A health watchdog has sounded the alarm over a “concerning decline” in women’s experiences with maternity services. Fewer women feel they always got the help they needed during labour and birth, many were disappointed at the amount of time their partners could stay with them after the delivery of their babies, and a significant number reported that they did not feel listened to when they raised concerns.
BBC
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted freedom of Leeds
Rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been granted the freedom of Leeds at a ceremony in the city. Leeds City Council gave the Leeds Rhinos legends its highest civic honour for their charity fundraising work. Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, said...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
BBC
Challenge Cup draw: St Helens women to take on Warrington, Castleford and London Broncos
Women's Challenge Cup holders St Helens will begin their title defence against Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos. 12 Women's Super League teams plus four Championship sides will compete in four groups of four from 23 April. Saints won the 2022 title by beating Leeds, who face Huddersfield, Bradford...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster will face La Rochelle challenge with positive mindset - Alan O'Connor
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster second row Alan O'Connor says his side will draw on past wins away to French sides when they face La Rochelle in Saturday's Champions Cup game.
BBC
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says Kookaburra trial would be 'interesting'
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says an English trial of the Kookaburra ball would be "interesting". The England and Wales Cricket Board made proposals to use the Australian ball in the County Championship in last year's high-performance review. "It's just throwing another variable into the season to see how...
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Ryan Porteous, David Martindale & Fir Park relegation battle in spotlight
While four top-flight clubs turn their attention to reaching a Viaplay Cup final this weekend, there are still plenty of talking points in the Scottish Premiership fixtures that remain. Heart of Midlothian and St Mirren do battle for places just behind the Old Firm on Friday evening, leaving Saturday's attention...
BBC
BBC Radio Foyle proposals a 'painful saving', BBC's Tim Davie says
Cuts to programming and jobs at BBC Radio Foyle are a "painful saving", BBC Director General Tim Davie has said. Eight news staff are at risk of redundancy and output, including the Breakfast Show as well as local news bulletins, is being cut. It is part of wider plans announced...
BBC
Celtic v Kilmarnock: Rugby Park heroes remember final triumph of 2012
Scottish League Cup semi-final: Celtic v Kilmarnock. Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. From scooting about town in an old minibus and neglecting to go full-pelt...
BBC
'The cement between the stones'
Casemiro is the “cement between the stones” for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been instrumental in helping United to eight wins in a row in a season during which their form has blossomed after early challenges. "He's so important,"...
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
BBC
Gilly Flaherty: Retirement of WSL appearance record holder 'sad day for football'
The retirement of Women's Super League record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty is a "sad day for football", says Liverpool manager Matt Beard. Flaherty, who signed for Liverpool last summer, has quit football aged 31 following the death of her father. The former England international is the record appearance holder in...
BBC
Sheffield Wednesday defend stewarding after reports of overcrowding at Newcastle tie
Sheffield Wednesday have defended their stewarding after reports of overcrowding during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The Football Association is looking into claims from Newcastle fans there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and that they were crammed in. Wednesday say they have submitted "comprehensive observations" to the...
BBC
Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman
Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
BBC
Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson eyes January signings after transfer embargo lifted
Cardiff City are aiming to make January signings after having their transfer embargo lifted. The English Football League lifted its embargo after Cardiff paid the first instalment of the £15m fee for Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash en route to joining the club in 2019. The...
BBC
Red Lady of Paviland: Should remains come back to Wales?
Two-hundred years ago scientists unearthed one of the most intriguing and controversial finds in Welsh archaeological history. On 18 January 1823, The Red Lady of Paviland was discovered in a cave on the Gower peninsula, Swansea, by William Buckland, a reverend and Oxford University's first ever professor of geology. "She"...
BBC
Joelinton: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe unsure of picking Brazilian after drink-driving charge
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says Joelinton's drink-driving charge came as a "shock" and he is unsure about picking him against Fulham on Sunday. Joelinton, 26, was stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday and is scheduled to appear before magistrates on 26 January. The Magpies, third in...
