JOSEPH ROBERT MITCHELL
Joseph Robert Mitchell, 82, of Marshall, MO, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Prayer service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Marshall with visitation following until 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at St. Paul Cemetery in Kahoka, MO.
BOTHWELL FOUNDATION COMMITTEE PRESENTS AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS TO SEDALIA PARKS AND RECREATION
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently presented four automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to Sedalia Parks and Recreation for the Heckart Community Center. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes heart rhythm and when appropriate, delivers an electrical shock to the heart to restore normal rhythm.
Who Has the Best Donuts In Sedalia? This Is What You Told Us
It might have been easier to ask the question "are there any bad donut places in Sedalia?" Because I'd be inclined to say you'd have to look pretty hard to find a bad donut in town. You'd probably have to go to some seedy gas station and pick one that's a couple of days old, right? The harder question is Who has the best donuts in Sedalia? Here's what you told us.
SEDALIA MAN INJURED IN PETTIS COUNTY CRASH
An 85-year-old Sedalia man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, January 13, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert, and impacted the ground.
Most of mid-Missouri under Winter Weather Advisory through at least 10 a.m.
Most of mid-Missouri is under a Winter Weather Advisory today. The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties. The National Weather Service says those areas can expect additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory...
Sedalia Police Reports For January 11, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday night, Officers were dispatched to a report of a verbal disturbance in the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 3rd Street. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the subjects involved. They stated their dogs attacked one another. A general information report will be completed.
Sedalia Man Injured In Highway 127 Crash
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
Surprise Snow Caused At Least 40 Car Crashes Across Mid-Missouri
Today's unexpected snow storm has already caused 40 non-injury crashes since 5:00 a.m. this morning. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Troop F — which covers Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, and Osage counties — has already received 122 calls for service due to the snow. This includes 69 stranded motorists and 40 non-injury crashes.
Sedalia man wrecks motorcycle, suffers injuries in Pettis County crash
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 13, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of January 12th, Pettis County Deputies responded to Highway Y and Schenk Road in Pettis County for a report of a motor vehicle accident. The vehicles were blocking the highway. Upon arrival, Deputies located two vehicles abandoned and unoccupied, blocking the westbound lane and partially blocking the eastbound lane of Highway Y. Both vehicles were damaged. An accident report was taken, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
SALINE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RECEIVES DONATION FROM CAPTAIN DAVID DORN FOUNDATION
The Saline County Sheriff’s Department accepted a donation of equipment from the Captain David Dorn Foundation. Chief Deputy Daniel Kirchhoff accepted the donations on behalf of the department. Every deputy was supplied with a gear bag, which included a streamlight flashlight, hearing and eye protection, and a trauma kit and tourniquet.
JIMMY LEE HOWARD
Jimmy Lee Howard, 65, of New Franklin passed away January 11, 2023, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Jimmy was born in Columbia on February 23, 1957, the son of Jack Marden Howard and Edith Lucille Douglas Howard. He graduated from New Franklin High School with the class of 1976. He was employed at Nordyne in Boonville for 21 years. Jimmy was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, collecting guns – especially deer rifles and 22’s. On of his favorite activities was enjoying a glass of sweet tea under his big tree. Jimmy was his own person and loved his family.
MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION APPROVES REQUEST TO PURCHASE THE CITY OF SMITHTON’S SYSTEMS
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by the Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) which grants MAWC a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to provide water and sewer service in Pettis County, in and around the City of Smithton. To provide water and sewer service to the...
GRACE JANET GADDIS
Grace Janet Gaddis, 88 of New Franklin, passed away January 6, 2023 at Ashley Manor in Boonville. She was born December 22, 1934 in Phoenix, AZ a daughter of J.C. Estes and Grace Cline Estes. She married Gilbert L. Gaddis on June 4, 1955. Mrs. Gaddis had formerly been employed...
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
(AUDIO): Missouri Department of Conservation discusses possible mountain lion sighting on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s large carnivore team is in northern Boone County’s Sturgeon area this morning, investigating the reported sighting of a mountain lion. Our news partner ABC-17 reports a youtube account has posted a video of the mountain lion walking along a trail in the woods. Sturgeon is about 22 miles north of Columbia. Adam Doerhoff of the Missouri Department of Conservation joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning. Mr. Doerhoff tells listeners that Conservation is working to confirm if it’s a mountain lion. He adds that if it is, it’s likely from the Black Hills area in South Dakota. Doerhoff also emphasizes that mountain lions are more scared of humans than vice-versa:
What You Told Us Is Going In The Old Sedalia Hardee’s Building
There's been another round of changes when it comes to restaurants in Sedalia. First, the Hardee's closed their location on South Limit Avenue. Followed by the destruction of the building that housed Dickie Do Bar-B-Que for new storage units. Then the announced closing of Bar B Que Pit Stop. That said Mike Pettis and I noticed something going on over at the Hardee's Building, so I thought I'd ask you what you think is going into the old Hardee's building on South Limit. Your answers, as expected, were fun, snarky, and enjoyable to read.
