Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital
The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
stillrealtous.com
Multiple Wrestlers Planning To Leave WWE If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors last week with the intention of selling the company, and it was reported on Tuesday night that Vince had reached a deal to sell WWE to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and take the company private. WWE has yet to confirm any type of deal, and multiple outlets have reported that at this point in time a deal between Saudi Arabia and WWE is not yet set in stone.
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
PWMania
Multiple WWE Stars Would Leave if Saudi Arabia Deal Happens, When Vince McMahon Started Sale Talks
Following Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon was named Executive Chairman of the Board, and Nick Khan was named CEO. There have been rumors of a WWE sale, with WWE agreeing to sell in principle to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. WWE has not publicly announced this and it is only rumored for the time being.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone
Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened To Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Match
Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW. The Death Rider never fails to give his one hundred percent, whether he’s in the ring or on the microphone, against opponents on AEW television. Jox Moxley squared off against Adam Page on the latest edition of Wednesday Night...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Sale Story “Completely False”
Yet another report regarding the WWE and its potential sale to the Saudi Arabia PIF has seemingly poured cold water over it taking place. Rumours began to swirl on the 10th of January that a sale of WWE was imminent after Vince McMahon returned as the company’s Executive Chairman. That piece of boardroom chess came after Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO and announced her resignation from the company.
PWMania
Update on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Status, Latest on Saudi Arabia Reports
As PWMania.com previously reported, multiple sources claimed on Tuesday night that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would revert to private ownership. However, Ariel Helwani, as well as other sources, dismissed the rumors. This report is available at this link. While WWE is still...
Yardbarker
Report: William Regal's WWE job title revealed
William Regal has been given a new title in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider, the 54-year-old is now the Vice President, Global Talent Development for the company. Regal's previous title before his WWE release last year had been Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He had been working backstage in the company since June 2014.
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
Yardbarker
Stephanie McMahon undergoes surgery following WWE resignation
It’s been a busy week for Stephanie McMahon as she not only left WWE but also underwent surgery. The former Chairwoman and CEO of WWE noted on Twitter that she had surgery done to fix her ankle by Dr. Waldrop of Andrews Sports Medicine. WWE sends talent to Birmingham to have their surgeries done, including Cody Rhodes for his torn pec and Robert Roode when he had spinal neck fusion surgery.
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
tjrwrestling.net
Two WWE Hall Of Famers Set For TV Return
A new report has revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers are set to make their return to television as part of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw. WWE’s flagship show kicked off back on January 11th, 1993 as the company moved on from its previous long-standing Prime Time Wrestling show.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Comments / 3