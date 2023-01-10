Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Adding First PS1 Games of 2023 Soon
PlayStation revealed its slate of extra PlayStation Plus games this week for those within the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, and as part of that reveal, we also found out which classic games will join the library this month. Those classic games exclusive to people in the Premium tier are three different PS1 games including Star Wars titles and the return of the long-running Syphon Filter series. They'll all be added on January 17th alongside the rest of the PS4 and PS5 games.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Discovers Absurdly Overpowered Optic
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player has discovered a totally broken, overpowered optic sight that can give you a massive advantage. Call of Duty players are always trying to figure out the "meta". Everyone wants to use the best guns, gear, and so on that will give them the edge in a fight, the type of stuff that is being used by all of the best players and streamers. The problem is, these things are constantly changing as the developers are balancing things and making things less powerful and inadvertently breaking other things. It's a constant game of whack a mole for the developers, but it's a fun way to keep the game feeling fresh for players.
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
Epic Games Store Surprise Gives Away 3 Free Games at Once
Epic Games routinely gives away one or two free games a week through the Epic Games Store, but this week, it's done one better for players. The Epic Games Store is currently giving away three free games at once, and one of those is a game that just released within the past couple of months. The games in question are Divine Knockout, First Class Trouble, and Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and you can claim them all for free now so long as you have an Epic Games Store account.
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Gets Update from Ubisoft After Canceling Multiple Games
Ubisoft has provided an update on Beyond Good and Evil 2 amidst an interesting week for the company. For many, many years, Ubisoft has been trying to get a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil out the door. There was a more direct sequel in the works in the mid-2000s, but it never properly materialized. The series laid dormant for years as small fan campaigns for a sequel happened online. In the late 2010s, however, Ubisoft confirmed it was working on Beyond Good and Evil 2 and promised fans would get to partake in playtesting to help provide critical feedback for the game as it was being made. However, it has been years since we have seen the game.
New Xbox Game Pass Tier Could Release Sooner than Expected
It looks like Xbox users will soon have the option of subscribing to the Game Pass Friends & Family plan. The new subscription tier was released in other regions last year, and allows up to five users on the same plan for one price. Xbox has yet to announced a release date for the new tier, but Xbox Game Pass users on PC have noticed the tier being advertised, which means an announcement should be coming in the near future, possibly at the Developer Direct planned for January 25th. Of course, it could end up being even sooner!
New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money
A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
GTA Online Update Adds Traveling Gun Van, Powerful New Weapon, and Much More
The new GTA Online update adds a gun van that will travel around San Andreas. GTA Online is currently entering its 10th year on the market after launching with Grand Theft Auto V in the fall of 2013. It was a huge deal at the time and it has only grown to be bigger as time has gone on. The game has survived multiple console generations and even become fully standalone on certain platforms. It shows literally no signs of slowing down, especially as Rockstar continues to add new features and systems into the game that give you more reasons to keep coming back to it.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover
When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.
AEW Fans Hyped After Bloody Street Fight on Rampage
AEW brought tonight's Rampage to a close with an epic and bloody brawl between The Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay and Tay Conti and the newer team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale, and fans have a lot to say about what went down. This is the second street fight Jay and Conti have been a part of, and the first one set a high bar. Somehow the second one lived up to that bar, and Willow and Ruby both brought it and weren't afraid to get brutal throughout the match. Chairs, barbed wire, tables, and tacks all ended up being involved, and fans couldn't stop talking about it. You can find some of the big reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Secret Wars and the Batman/Spawn Crossover
What an unusual Top Ten we have here! Rarely do we see no holdovers from the previous week, but the second week of 2023 is changing the paradigm already. Some familiar faces and previous Runner-Up books like Spider-Man 2099, Spawn/Batman, and Eminem move back into the Top Ten while some all-new ones appear. A blue Superman has an electric rise toward the top, while speculation for the Beyonder has gone beyond critical mass. Check out all the details on this week's Top Ten!
Details Revealed on Mercedes Moné's (Sasha Banks) Movie Role
Mercedes Varnado (Mercedes Moné, WWE's Sasha Banks) recently revealed that she had filmed her first movie, and now more details have been released regarding what that project actually is. The film is an action thriller called The Collective (via Deadline), and will revolve around a group of righteous assassins called The Collective that are trying to take down a human trafficking ring that has the support of untouchable billionaires. No word on who Varnado will be playing or when the film will release, but we do know this is what she was filming while she was in Boston late last year.
Star Wars Reveals Captain Cody's Fate After Order 66
Star Wars has finally revealed what happened to Commander Cody after Order 66 came down in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. SPOILERS follow for Star Wars: The Bad Batch's latest episode, "The Solitary Clone." After last week's two-part season premiere sent the Bad Batch to Count Dooku's homeworld, this week's episode catches up with Crosshair, who returned to the Empire even after being left adrift on Kamino for more than a month. He's cleared for medical duty, but not for command. Instead, he'll be serving under a familiar veteran of the Clone Wars, Commander Cody, who once worked closely with Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
PS5 Owners Get Good News Following Concerning PlayStation Report
PlayStation 5 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to recent concerns that have come about with the console. Just a couple of days back, a new report came about stating that PS5 consoles that were displayed in a vertical fashion had a chance of being damaged over the long haul. Essentially, it was said that the liquid metal within the PS5 that is used for cooling could spread to other parts of the console internally when sitting vertically for too long, which could damage the hardware. And while this news freaked out a number of PlayStation fans, it sounds like there's nothing to worry about after all.
