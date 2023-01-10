ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

ABC10

Generator blamed for starting structure fire in Calaveras County

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday. Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says

(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two

A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
WBUR

How storms in California are impacting people without homes

Four more atmospheric rivers are headed towards California in the next 10 days, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is calling on residents to "continue to prepare for heavy rainfall, extreme winds, and dangerous conditions.''. The string of storms has left at least 17 people dead since late last month....
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah

An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Take the Napa Valley Railway Inn to Sleepytown | Bartell's Backroads

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — In the heart of Napa County’s wine country sits a sleepy little train depot that boards a lot of passengers but doesn’t move them anywhere. The railcars and caboose do sit on railroad tracks, but owner and engineer of the Napa Valley Railway Inn, Lori Jones, says the railcars themselves weren’t pulled in here by a train, but rather put in place by a helicopter.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bomb threat prompts evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance

SACRAMENTO — A bomb threat has prompted evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a 34-year-old man walked into the department with a backpack and said he had a bomb.He was detained, but the backpack is still in the building. The light rail station between 28th and R street is also being impacted.We will update this story as more details are made available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
