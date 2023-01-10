Read full article on original website
Generator blamed for starting structure fire in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday. Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
Parts of Fairfield under evacuation warning due to possible flooding in Suisun Creek
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — With more rain on the way, Fairfield officials aren't taking any chances in making people aware of the dangers. "Lake Curry right now is at about 375 feet. It will overspill at 377 feet," said Jennifer Brantley, spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department. Brantley said the...
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says
(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. east of Stockton on Wednesday. Wind speeds reached 90 miles per hour, which was strong enough to break many trees.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
Officials warn against Sierra weekend travel due to traffic conditions, weather
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend approaches as another storm system is headed into the Sacramento region and is expected to bring heavy rain to the Valley, heavy snow to the Sierra and gusty winds. The conditions could present travel dangers for drivers....
WBUR
How storms in California are impacting people without homes
Four more atmospheric rivers are headed towards California in the next 10 days, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is calling on residents to "continue to prepare for heavy rainfall, extreme winds, and dangerous conditions.''. The string of storms has left at least 17 people dead since late last month....
American River Parkway and other parks closed all weekend due to storm, county says
(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks is closing all its parks through the weekend, Jan. 14 – Jan. 16, due to the expected storms. It’s possible the 50 mph or faster winds will knock over more trees, posing a hazard for the public. “The American River Multi-Use and Dry Creek Parkway trails […]
Weeks of storms have been deadly to the Sacramento unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This onslaught of storms - a seemingly never-ending parade of atmospheric rivers - is dangerous, expensive, and deadly. Some of the most vulnerable among us are those who are unsheltered during this weather. Two people died this past weekend in Sacramento County after trees fell on their tents.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Driver Dies in Rollover Crash West of Ukiah
An Elk Grove driver on his way to help clean up storm damage died on January 7 after a rollover crash. The man, identified as 37-year-old Edgar Castillo, was traveling west along Mountain View Road, near Rancheria Road, with another male, 24-year-old Jose A. Hernandez, a Camino resident. The accident occurred before 7:30 a.m. as the truck neared Manchester, west of Ukiah, in a Freightliner boom truck.
Stockton homeowners keeping an eye on rising waterways as more storms coming
STOCKTON, Calif. — Gary Sanchez has witnessed the normally tranquil Bear Creek suddenly rising behind his North Stockton home. "It's getting high, but I've seen it a little bit higher than that so I'm concerned about it. But the levees are strong, they've done a lot of work on them," said Sanchez.
Take the Napa Valley Railway Inn to Sleepytown | Bartell's Backroads
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — In the heart of Napa County’s wine country sits a sleepy little train depot that boards a lot of passengers but doesn’t move them anywhere. The railcars and caboose do sit on railroad tracks, but owner and engineer of the Napa Valley Railway Inn, Lori Jones, says the railcars themselves weren’t pulled in here by a train, but rather put in place by a helicopter.
Man arrested after bomb threat hoax at Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were able to return to the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building in downtown Sacramento after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a building with a backpack and said there was a bomb inside....
KCRA.com
Road closed in Rocklin due to downed power lines, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Sierra College Boulevard is closed in Rocklin on Thursday due to downed power lines in the roadway, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 12) The roadway is closed between Rocklin Road and Schriber Way. Traffic is being diverted, and drivers are asked to...
