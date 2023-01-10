ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My North.com

An Elegant Memorial Weekend Wedding at Gallagher Farms

Starting off as lifelong friends, this couple not only ended up falling in love with each other but also with Northern Michigan. Here’s how their beautiful Traverse City nuptials came together with the help of some of our favorite Up North Wedding vendors. View the full story below or grab our January 2023 MyNorth Weddings issue for details on this wedding and more.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

Police investigating jewelry store robbery in Cadillac

CADILLAC, MI – Police are investigating after someone broke into a jewelry store in Cadillac. According to the Cadillac Police Department, officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers on North Mitchell Street at 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 10. Officers found a window on the north side of the...
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan

BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
BEULAH, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy