Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
Northern Michigan From Above: Bird’s Eye View at Boardman Lake
See the wildlife, new trail loop, and calm waters of Boardman Lake in Traverse City. Videographer Josh Monroe gives us a bird’s eye view.
Parents, Students React to Busing Cuts for Traverse City Area High Schoolers
Parents have less than two weeks to come up with alternative plans after Traverse City Area Public Schools announced a lack of bus drivers is forcing them to limit transportation services for high school students attending West and Central High Schools. In a letter to parents, the district said they...
Driver Hits Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City, Causing Gas Leak
Raverse City Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night at Oryana Community Co-Op in Traverse City. Police say a Traverse City woman crashed into the business, and she told them her accelerator was stuck. The crash damaged Oryana’s gas main, causing a gas leak. The Traverse City...
An Elegant Memorial Weekend Wedding at Gallagher Farms
Starting off as lifelong friends, this couple not only ended up falling in love with each other but also with Northern Michigan. Here’s how their beautiful Traverse City nuptials came together with the help of some of our favorite Up North Wedding vendors. View the full story below or grab our January 2023 MyNorth Weddings issue for details on this wedding and more.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Kalkaska-Area Chalet is Truly a Fairy Tale Fixer Upper For Only $85K
What's the difference between a chalet and a cabin?. The unique sloped roof on this northern Michigan home for sale makes it look like it's straight out of a Hans Christian Andersen tale, so I'm choosing to call this enchanting little home a chalet. Well, at least it's "enchanting" from...
Dollar General Opened a New Store in Gaylord, Michigan
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: petoskeynewsand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
Family Uninjured but Loses Their Home in Grawn House Fire
A Grand Traverse County home is destroyed after a fire that started without anyone home. Green Lake Township Fire Department received a call at 9:35 Monday morning from neighbors. They reported a house on fire on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Grawn. Green Lake, Almira, Buckley, and Long Lake Fire...
Police investigating jewelry store robbery in Cadillac
CADILLAC, MI – Police are investigating after someone broke into a jewelry store in Cadillac. According to the Cadillac Police Department, officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers on North Mitchell Street at 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 10. Officers found a window on the north side of the...
Cadillac Police Searching for Thieves Who Broke Into Wexford Jewelers
Cadillac police are investigating a break-in at Wexford Jewelers. Officers say they responded to the alarm around 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. They found a broken window on the north side of the building. Glass display cases inside the building were damaged and an undisclosed amount of jewelry was taken.
1 injured in house explosion in Northern Michigan
BEULAH, MI – A man was injured in an explosion at a Northern Michigan over the weekend, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency responders were called to a reported explosion at 76 N. Benzie Blvd. in Beulah, according to a news release from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, no fire was observed but there was evidence of damage to a garage at the address.
GoFundMe Set Up for Family Who Lost Home and Pets in Grawn Fire
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family. If you would like to help out financially, please go to the page here. The Green Lake Township Fire Department reported that the family lost everything in the fire: the home, clothes, toys and other possessions, and sadly, even their pets.
3 Michigan Lottery players won $4 million on instant tickets in December
Michigan Lottery players won big prizes on instant tickets in December. Three $4 million prizes were won on instant tickets last month, with two coming from the Diamond 7s game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The winning Diamond 7s tickets were purchased in Gaylord and Bad Axe. A VIP Millions...
Wanted fugitive arrested in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A wanted fugitive from St. Helen was arrested in on Monday, according to the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety. At 11 a.m., officers with the department were investigating an unrelated theft complaint when contact was made with Brian Lahar, 41, who was known to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.
3 Hurt in Knife and Table Leg Attack in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 27-year-old woman was arrested after attacking several people – including a relative – with a knife and a table leg. Investigators say the woman who was arrested was in a home Sunday around noon where four people...
Cadillac man arrested; accused of assaulting and choking woman
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a woman on Friday, according to Michigan State Police. Robert Jones, 51, has been arraigned in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. Domestic violence, third offense. Habitual offender, second...
Suttons Bay Man Arrested for Exposing Himself to Underage Boy
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old has been arrested for sex crimes involving an 11-year-old boy. Investigators say Jacey Blaze Klumb from Suttons Bay went ice fishing with the boy on Spider Lake in December. They say Klumb then exposed himself to the boy and attempted...
Deputies Searching for Person Who Lit 2 Cars on Fire
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an arson on private property in Grant Township. According to deputies, two cars were set on fire by an unknown suspect who put a piece of fabric in the gas cap of one vehicle and lit it on fire. One...
