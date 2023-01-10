Read full article on original website
Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”
Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
Kelly Evans: The Fed Pause Is Nearly at Hand
The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
US Consumer Inflation Eased Again to 6.5% in December Compared With Last Year
Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier, the government said...
The Davos Elite Like to Make Bold Predictions. But They Don't Always Get Them Right
The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, kicks off next week. It's an annual meeting where a global elite of business leaders, politicians and economists make bold predictions and try to set the agenda for the year ahead — but they don't always get it right. Here's a recap...
Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
Mark Cuban Predicts This Will Be the ‘Next Possible Implosion' in Crypto—Here's How to Avoid It
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
JPMorgan Tops Estimates for Fourth-Quarter Revenue, But Says Mild Recession Is Now ‘Central Case'
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.57 per share, which doesn't compare with the $3.07 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue of $35.57 billion vs. $34.3 billion estimate. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations as interest income at the bank surged 48% on higher...
Startup Funding Has Tanked Over the Past Year—and Recession Fears Are to Blame
The thought of a potential global recession might have you cutting back on spending. Startup investors are doing it, too. Venture capital investors are pumping the brakes on aggressive funding of startups, spooked by an uncertain economic picture, plunging tech industry stock prices and growing recession fears. In the final quarter of 2022, investments in North American startups fell 63% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a new Crunchbase report.
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
Key Senate Democrats Push Southwest CEO for Answers on Holiday Meltdown
Fifteen senators signed a letter to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan demanding answers about the airline's year-end meltdown that left thousands of passengers stranded during the holiday season. The senators have given Jordan until Feb. 2 to respond. Southwest is still working through reimbursement requests from impacted customers and expects the...
Buying an Electric Car in 2023? Here's How You Can Get a $7,500 Tax Credit
If you've been on the market for an electric vehicle, 2023 might be your lucky year as the U.S. Department of Treasury just expanded its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax subsidy of up to $7,500. Starting Jan. 1, many Americans were now eligible to qualify for a...
JPMorgan Says College-Planning Firm It Bought Lied About Its Scale. Consumers May Have Been Misled, Too
The founder of a college planning platform allegedly lied to Chase to convince the bank to acquire it. Consumers who used the platform may have also been deceived. Before JPMorgan acquired the startup in 2021, lawmakers and a consumer watchdog expressed concerns over Frank's marketing claims. Earlier this week, JPMorgan...
