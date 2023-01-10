Read full article on original website
Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”
Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
Inflation Is Expected to Have Declined in December, But It May Not Be Enough to Stop the Fed
Economists expect to see a slight decline in December's consumer price index when it is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast for CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, but a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to Dow Jones. Stocks rallied...
Treasury Yields Fall as CPI Posts a Slight Decline as Expected
Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested a key inflation report that showed a small decline in price pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by about 5 basis points at 3.508%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly 6 basis points lower at around 4.17%. Yields...
Consumer Prices Fell 0.1% in December, in Line With Expectations From Economists
The consumer price index fell 0.1% in December, meeting expectations, for the biggest drop since April 2020. Excluding food and energy, core CPI rose 0.3%, also in line with estimates. On an annual basis, headline CPI rose 6.5% while core increased 5.7%. The biggest reason for the easing in inflation...
Time for the Fed to Declare Victory on Inflation? Not Yet
December's monthly decline in the consumer price index gets the Fed a step closer to beating inflation. Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, insisted that it's "Time for the Fed to declare victory and stop rate hikes!" Other economists, though, think it's unlikely the...
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mostly Higher Following Cooler U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded mostly higher after the U.S. consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors' hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.16%. Mainland China's Shanghai Composite inched...
JPMorgan Tops Estimates for Fourth-Quarter Revenue, But Says Mild Recession Is Now ‘Central Case'
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.57 per share, which doesn't compare with the $3.07 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue of $35.57 billion vs. $34.3 billion estimate. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations as interest income at the bank surged 48% on higher...
If Federal Regulators Ban Noncompete Agreements, ‘I'd Be the First Person to Start Working Again,' Advisor Says
The Federal Trade Commission proposed a rule that would ban noncompete clauses nearly across the board. A member of CNBC's Financial Advisor Council, currently bound by such an agreement, describes what this regulation would mean to him. When certified financial planner Ted Jenkin sold his financial advisory practice in 2019,...
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
Bank of America Tops Expectations as Higher Rates Help Offset Declines in Investment Banking
Bank of America reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday morning. Revenue also topped Wall Street estimates. CEO Brian Moynihan described the economic environment as "increasingly slowing." Bank of America reported fourth-quarter results on Friday that showed higher interest rates helped the Wall Street giant make up for a sharp slowdown...
