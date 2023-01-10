ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KLTV

Lufkin EDC approves economic plan for $250M investment for Jefferson Energy

LUFKIN, Texas - A 250-million dollar investment is expected to bring nearly 200 jobs to the city of Lufkin. Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LED) announced the approval of an economic incentive grant to Jefferson Energy doing business as Jefferson Enterprise Energy, LLC (Jefferson) and to the STI Group doing business as Texas Star Industrial Manufacturing, LLC (STI).
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Former Nacogdoches city manager takes title for Town of Prosper

PROSPER, Texas (KTRE) - The North Texas town of Prosper has named Mario Canizares as its new manager. Canizares was named as one of the finalists for the position last week. “I am thrilled to welcome Mario Canizares and his family to the town of Prosper,” Mayor David Bristol said in a statement. “From our very first meeting, I have been so impressed with his knowledge, demeanor, experience and his contagious passion for the opportunity to serve the people who live and work here. The council and I are ready to work with Mario and see his leadership positively impact the town of Prosper.”
PROSPER, TX
KTRE

East Texas Ag News: Improving your garden soil

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Gardeners have truly appreciated the recent rain and are watching the weather and the calendar for opportunities to get to work outside. Be it your yard, landscape or vegetable garden, many of us can’t wait for the sun to shine so we can start digging, prepping the garden, and planting!
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas

Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

2 Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - To make the Texas All-State band, students have to go through a gauntlet of auditions. There are 100 chairs for 18 ensembles, and over 70,000 students are aiming for those spots this year. “Super difficult to do,” Jacob Weems, Director of Bands for Nacogdoches ISD said....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lufkin, Nacogdoches rank in top three across nation for December flu cases

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Flu season started early this year, and East Texas was one of the hardest hit areas of the country. Lufkin and Nacogdoches were ranked third for number of flu cases across the nation according to Walgreens’ flu index, which measures Tamiflu prescriptions that are filled out in areas.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Jasper County Missing Mom

JASPER COUNTY, TX
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Tyler Charles Payne arrested in Dallas County

LUFKIN, TX
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Livingston police investigating train crash with pedestrian

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - All downtown railroad crossings are closed in Livingston after a train was involved in a crash with a pedestrian on Thursday. Livingston police posted the alert on its Facebook page around 5 p.m. Drivers are asked to plan a different route around the U.S. 59 bypass.
LIVINGSTON, TX
KTRE

Lufkin dog in recovery after machete attack

LUFKIN, TX
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months

JASPER COUNTY, TX
JASPER COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Former detective charged with theft

A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
ONALASKA, TX

