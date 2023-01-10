ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California faces multi-billion dollar budget deficit, governor says

By Associated Press
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJVzO_0k9wXYWA00

California faces a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion for the coming fiscal year, Newsom announced Tuesday. It’s a sharp turnaround from last year’s $98 billion surplus.

The deficit, while unsurprising, could signal the end of a decade’s worth of economic growth in the nation’s most populous state.

Newsom, a Democrat, is proposing to close the hole by delaying spending in some areas and changing how others are funded. His budget appears to avoid significant cuts to any major programs.

Among his maneuvers to deal with the deficit: He’ll shift $4.3 billon in spending on zero-emission vehicles from the state’s taxpayer-funded general fund to a special fund paid into by polluters. He’s also delaying by a year $3.1 billion in climate and transportation funding.

The state still has about $35.6 billion in reserves.

Included in that is $8.5 billion for a “rainy day” fund for schools Newsom said.

Newsom stressed the state would continue robust spending in public and higher education, climate change, health care, and responding to drought and wildfire.

“We’re keeping our promises,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s presentation offers the first glimpse of his spending and policy priorities as he launches his second term, but it’s not the final say on how the state will dole out money. He’ll reassess the state’s finances in May after tax revenue has come in, and he’ll sign a final budget in June.

Newsom has been warning of a potential budget shortfall for more than a year, and the Legislative Analyst’s Office said last in November the shortfall could be around $25 billion.

In September, Newsom publicly scolded lawmakers for sending him dozens of bills that, when added together, would have allowed billions in new spending. Newsom vetoed those bills, saying he has “made it crystal clear that we are seeing economic headwinds.”

Dealing with a deficit will be a change of pace for the state, where spending has more than doubled in the 10 years since the last recession. Officials have launched a dizzying amount of new programs and services — including committing to pay for all 4-year-olds to go to kindergarten and agreeing to cover the health expenses of all low-income immigrants who are living in the country without legal permission.

The money has come mostly from a soaring stock market that launched a parade of California-based tech companies. Those companies — including the likes of Uber, Airbnb, Lyft and Pinterest — made lots of people very rich, creating a new class of millionaires and billionaires in a state with a progressive tax code where nearly half of all income taxes come from the top 1% of earners.

Sine then, lots of economic factors — led by runaway inflation, supply chain disruptions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — have had a chilling effect on the economy. The S&P 500, a key indicator of the health of U.S. stock markets, has fallen more than 18% since its peak at the end of 2021.

With rich people not making as much money, they are paying less in California state taxes. So far this year, California’s tax revenues have been $4.6 billion below expectations — not including some one-time corporate tax payments that state officials say they can’t count on.

Money from capital gains taxes is projected to be about 5.5% of the state’s revenue, down from 9.75% last year, Newsom said.

Still, California appears to be well-positioned to weather an economic downturn. Of the $131 billion in general fund surpluses the state has had in the past four years, most of it — about $80 billion — has paid for things that do not require ongoing funding, like construction projects. Just $10 billion of surplus spending has paid for ongoing commitments, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Plus, the state has $37.2 billion stored across its various savings accounts, which by itself would be more than enough to cover a $25 billion deficit. Constitutional limits prevent lawmakers from emptying reserves to cover a deficit. And unlike the federal government, California’s budget must be balanced. Newsom and lawmakers will have to tighten state spending to cover all of the shortfall — something that Senate Budget Committee chair Nancy Skinner said is doable.

“We funded things at such record levels, and a lot of the programs that we funded haven’t even gotten going yet, so we still have room to make some adjustments if needed,” she said, adding: “I’m very optimistic because we’re in good shape.”

Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat from San Francisco and chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, said he thinks the deficit can be easily managed by state officials, saying he thinks the state is in for a “softer landing” than it had at the start of the last recession in the late 2000s.

“What we expect (on Tuesday) is a vision of how we protect all the amazing things we funded,” Ting said. “Things are definitely slowing down.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Gov. Ron DeSantis Says He “Has an Appetite” To Ban Chinese Ownership of Residential Property in Florida

Further efforts to prevent CCP influence in Florida?. On January 11, Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that he "has an appetite" to further restrict the means by which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) might gain a foothold in the Sunshine State. The Florida Republican made reference to a possible ban that would prevent Chinese purchases of residential property within state boundaries.
FLORIDA STATE
KGET

Inmate dies after attack at Kern Valley State Prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate at Kern Valley State Prison died Thursday following an attack by three others in custody, according to prison officials. Guards quickly disrupted the 6:30 p.m. assault of Louis J. Bachicha in a prison dayroom, according to a release from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Bachicha, 34, was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 11 years in deadly gang-related gunfight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading no contest to killing a man during what police said was a gang-related gunfight. Adan Martinez, 19, pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and gang participation in the shooting that occurred early last year at the intersection […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of music legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday at a Los Angeles area hospital hours after she was found unresponsive inside her home, her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” […]
CALABASAS, CA
KGET

2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets suspended sentence, year in jail in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Driving with a tinted front windshield, Alexis Leon told police he couldn’t see a woman crossing the road as he drove in south Bakersfield the night of June 21. But authorities say Leon committed several crimes in the crash that killed 63-year-old Kuldip Kaur. He left the scene, for one, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO releases bodycam footage of shooting, deputy struck in the head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire. In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

IRS extending tax deadline for California storm victims

California storm victims have an extra month to file their taxes, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The IRS is offering the extension to individuals and businesses in areas covered President Biden’s emergency declaration, which now have until May 15 to file tax returns instead of April 18. To-date, the emergency declaration includes Colusa, El […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Ridgecrest police ask for help finding 2 missing teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest police are asking for the public’s help finding two 15-year-olds who were last seen Tuesday. Cyrus Esch and September Merati may be together, police said in a post on Facebook. Police posted photos of the two. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Ridgecrest Police Department […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, passed in a mainly 220-210-1 […]
TEXAS STATE
KGET

KCSO searching for 2 men suspected of robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men allegedly robbed a business on Oildale Drive near El Tejon Avenue on Dec. 19, 2022. If anyone has information regarding the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for 2 missing at-risk juveniles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing males who were last seen Tuesday, according to the department. Maximus Juarez, 9, and Albert Juarez, 15, were last seen in the 11000 block of Myers Ranch Court, just east of Buena Vista Road at around 8:15 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy