ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

National Guard general fired for ordering troops to take his mom shopping

By Stephanie Raymond
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJwEJ_0k9wXT6X00

A general with the California National Guard has been relieved of duty after he reportedly ordered troops to take his mother shopping.

Brigadier General Jeffrey Magram has also been accused of forcing subordinates to perform other personal tasks, such as making an on-duty National Guard member drive him 120 miles to a dental appointment and coercing an underling to take his place in a mandatory training session, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In addition, Magram is accused of putting an F-15C fighter jet on standby for a possible mission to fly low over civilian protesters in order to frighten and disperse them.

Most of the allegations against Magram were first disclosed in a June report by The Times .

Per the report, a Guard member who took Magram's mother shopping recalled the errand, commenting that "she was particular. When I say particular, it had to be at Whole Foods. … It just took her a long time to decide what she wanted, a lot of comparison shopping amongst products."

While Magram hasn't denied the accusations, he said no one complained about running errands for him, likening the tasks to the Air Force’s "wingman concept" in which Guard members look out for one another.

"Had I ever heard of any ethics issues like this from subordinates, peers or commanders, or perceptions of such, I would have corrected or addressed it on the spot," he said in a statement to an inspector general, per The Times.

After finding Magram guilty of the offenses, a National Guard board determined he'll be "involuntarily transferred" to the U.S. Air Force retired reserve, which a spokesman says is "parallel" to being fired.

In a memo to Magram, which was obtained by The Times, Major General Matthew Beevers wrote, "Your conduct has caused me to lose faith, trust and confidence in your ability to continue serving."

Magram is the fifth general to resign, retire or be fired in the wake of scandals exposed by The Times' investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Marine In U.S. History

How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
People

Afghan Refugee Who Risked Life to Protect U.S. Soldiers Overseas Is Shot Dead in N.C. While Driving for Uber

Ainzargul Totakhil was given a special visa to move to the United States seven years ago and became a U.S. citizen a few weeks before he was killed A father of seven who left Afghanistan for a better life in Durham, N.C., was killed while working as an Uber driver, his family told TV station WRAL. On Dec. 30, Ainzargul Totakhil was found dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound, his cousin Yousaf Mangal told the station. "He was just doing his daily work to make...
DURHAM, NC
The Hill

General who faced off with Fox News hosts retires from Army

An Army general who went viral after clashing with Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham in 2021 retired from the military branch on Sunday. Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe announced his retirement on Twitter shortly after the new year began, writing, “Elvis has left the building.” Donahoe had been set to retire in July,…
WASHINGTON STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy