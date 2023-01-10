New London Township Man Was Storyteller Who Left Rich Legacy Behind

Donald Lytle. Photo by The Daily Local News.

Donald Lytle, of New London Township, was a storyteller his entire life, from performing in senior plays at Avon Grove High School to keeping his grandchildren entertained on his rocking chair swing, writes The Daily Local News.

Lytle passed away on Jan. 4 at 90 years old, but leaves behind a legacy that will shine brightly within his local community and beyond for a long time.

Lytle liked to tell his grandchildren that he was “at the right time and place my whole life.”

That was true when he joined his father delivering eggs; when his teacher recommended he try growing strawberries at 16. This led to him owning a venture that became one of the first pick-your-own pumpkin businesses in the region, and when he showed up for a dance he met his future bride, Peggy.

He joined the Air Force, and after he returned home, he got a job at the new Chrysler plant nearby. However, he still worked at the farm and cultivated many unique friendships with people in the community.

Through his stories, he generated a sense of local celebrity, making his grandchildren especially proud.