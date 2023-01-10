Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
KXLY
Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
KXLY
Light rain returns Friday night for a showery weekend – Kris
We are tracking a showery weather pattern that will bring periods of light rain to the region through the weekend. It will be a warm weekend, but that doesn’t mean it will be pleasant. Periods of light rain will continue on and off through Saturday. The best chance of showers will be in the morning and again Saturday evening. In between rounds of light rain, expect mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be above freezing, in fact, close to 40 degrees. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, which is about 10 degrees above average.
KXLY
Icy roads Wednesday night, rain and snow for Thursday – Kris
We are tracking areas of dense fog and freezing fog Wednesday evening, in addition to a slow-moving system bringing rain and snow to the Inland Northwest throughout the day on Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a wet day on Thursday, but you won’t need your snow shovel....
KXLY
We’re expecting a rain/snow mix ahead of widespread rain Thursday morning! -Emily
SPOKANE, Wa. — A warm front is bringing some active weather back into our region Thursday morning. In the early morning hours, some snow could mix in with the rain, but it will transition to primarily rain quickly. You’ll want to watch out on the roads for slick spots where moisture could turn icy. The rain is going to continue into Thursday night and chances of showers on and off will continue through Friday- and into our upcoming weekend. The warm front is also pulling in much warmer air. Temps climb into the upper-30s for our Thursday; by Friday, we’re in the 40s. Those warmer temps stick around through the weekend! -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
KXLY
Mostly cloudy skies with fog for our Wednesday before more rain swings through Thursday -Emily
SPOKANE, Wa. — Freezing rain and light snow made for slick conditions on our Wednesday morning. We could still see some slippery spots for the next couple of hours. This afternoon, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog. Heading into the overnight hours, cloudy conditions ahead of a warm front pulling in a rain/snow mix Thursday morning. That’ll be primarily snow for the higher elevations and surrounding mountain passes.
Sandpoint’s Premier Luxury Fly-in Community Will Blow Your Mind [PICS]
It was a long day at the office in Portland. But as you ready yourself to land your private aircraft at home in Sandpoint, you're once again grateful for a short commute. Pulling into your 48' wide Schweiss bi-fold hangar, you're just moments away from walking through your front door to join your family for dinner.
‘They’ve moved on’: Camp Hope prepares to shrink as population reaches below 200
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’ve driven along I-90 lately, you’ll notice that Camp Hope looks way smaller. The camp is being cleaned out, and crews are on site collecting piles of trash and empty tents left by people no longer living there. The cleaning job is making way for the walls of the encampment to move in, and shrink. “A...
Need a new American flag? Swap it out at select BECU locations this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have an old, tattered American flag that could use replacing, 4 News Now is partnering with BECU for “The Great American Flag Swap”. Bring your old flag to one of three BECU locations to get a brand new one courtesy of Uncle Sam’s Flag and Gift. Here are the rules for swapping out your flag:...
I’d Move Heaven & Earth for Spokane Eatery’s Tater Tot Casserole
I am a sucker for comfort food. I know what I like and I have my favorites. Whenever I travel throughout Washington, I make a mental note of the places I know I want to eat at. Yeah, I'm all about making new favorites, sure, but I also like what I like. My favorite food is tater tot casserole, full stop.
KXLY
Friday Night Sports Extra: Part 2
Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
Washington Woman Reels In Massive 27.42-Lb. Tiger Trout For World Record
Looks like a little fun day of family fishing turned into the catch of a lifetime. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was fishing from the dock with nightcrawlers near her family cabin on Loon Lake, when all of a sudden she reeled in a massive 27.42-pound tiger trout, according to Field & Stream.
KHQ Right Now
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
pullmanradio.com
New Brewery Set To Open In Palouse Next Week
A new brewery is opening in Palouse next week. The Palouse Brewing Company will open on Friday the 20th in downtown Palouse. According to the brewery’s Facebook page, they will offer farm-to-pint brews in collaboration with Washington State University. The Palouse Brewing Company will be making locally grown and brewed beers. The brewery will also have food.
Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
State inspectors say they'll investigate complaints of watered-down gas in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 first reported about a problem at the pump impacting drivers in the Spokane area, who tell us their fuel tanks were filled with gas contaminated with water at a number of gas stations. Since that first report, more people have emailed KREM 2...
Drivers say Spokane gas stations pumped out water with their fuel
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is investigating problems at the pump after people started posting online about how they stopped at the gas station to fill up and ended up with water instead of gas. One of those posters, who shared her warning on Facebook, is Corina Fletcher. She...
Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Spokane this summer. The tour brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise will take the center stage.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
