ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years

SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Light rain returns Friday night for a showery weekend – Kris

We are tracking a showery weather pattern that will bring periods of light rain to the region through the weekend. It will be a warm weekend, but that doesn’t mean it will be pleasant. Periods of light rain will continue on and off through Saturday. The best chance of showers will be in the morning and again Saturday evening. In between rounds of light rain, expect mostly cloudy skies. Morning lows will be above freezing, in fact, close to 40 degrees. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, which is about 10 degrees above average.
KXLY

Icy roads Wednesday night, rain and snow for Thursday – Kris

We are tracking areas of dense fog and freezing fog Wednesday evening, in addition to a slow-moving system bringing rain and snow to the Inland Northwest throughout the day on Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a wet day on Thursday, but you won’t need your snow shovel....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

We’re expecting a rain/snow mix ahead of widespread rain Thursday morning! -Emily

SPOKANE, Wa. — A warm front is bringing some active weather back into our region Thursday morning. In the early morning hours, some snow could mix in with the rain, but it will transition to primarily rain quickly. You’ll want to watch out on the roads for slick spots where moisture could turn icy. The rain is going to continue into Thursday night and chances of showers on and off will continue through Friday- and into our upcoming weekend. The warm front is also pulling in much warmer air. Temps climb into the upper-30s for our Thursday; by Friday, we’re in the 40s. Those warmer temps stick around through the weekend! -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Mostly cloudy skies with fog for our Wednesday before more rain swings through Thursday -Emily

SPOKANE, Wa. — Freezing rain and light snow made for slick conditions on our Wednesday morning. We could still see some slippery spots for the next couple of hours. This afternoon, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog. Heading into the overnight hours, cloudy conditions ahead of a warm front pulling in a rain/snow mix Thursday morning. That’ll be primarily snow for the higher elevations and surrounding mountain passes.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

New Brewery Set To Open In Palouse Next Week

A new brewery is opening in Palouse next week. The Palouse Brewing Company will open on Friday the 20th in downtown Palouse. According to the brewery’s Facebook page, they will offer farm-to-pint brews in collaboration with Washington State University. The Palouse Brewing Company will be making locally grown and brewed beers. The brewery will also have food.
PALOUSE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Spokane this summer. The tour brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise will take the center stage.
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy