SPOKANE, Wa. — A warm front is bringing some active weather back into our region Thursday morning. In the early morning hours, some snow could mix in with the rain, but it will transition to primarily rain quickly. You’ll want to watch out on the roads for slick spots where moisture could turn icy. The rain is going to continue into Thursday night and chances of showers on and off will continue through Friday- and into our upcoming weekend. The warm front is also pulling in much warmer air. Temps climb into the upper-30s for our Thursday; by Friday, we’re in the 40s. Those warmer temps stick around through the weekend! -Emily Blume, in for Mark Peterson.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO