Colorado State

The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez: US ‘must cease granting refuge’ to Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,”…
Washington Examiner

AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-Brazil's Bolsonaro faces legal risks after losing immunity

BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's loss of broad protections from prosecution when he stepped down on Sunday leaves him more exposed to criminal and electoral probes that could lead to his arrest or prevent him from running for office. Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist, left Brazil...
AOL Corp

Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy

WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
TheDailyBeast

Brazil Is Just the Latest Victim of the Global Fascism Virus

This moment in history may be seen to be defined by two pandemics. One was COVID. It brought massive human and economic costs. It also revealed much about how governments must work together to contain global threats.The second pandemic has been the spread of right-wing authoritarianism. Its dangers are well illustrated by an assault Sunday on the Brazilian capital of Brasilia by election-denying supporters of Brazil’s defeated, discredited populist thug president Jair Bolsonaro. That assault, of course, was strikingly (if not shockingly) similar to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by election-denying supporters of the U.S.’ defeated, discredited...
