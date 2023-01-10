A new Buc-ee’s store is coming soon along Interstate 35 south of Fort Worth

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Buc-ee’s is breaking ground on a new $60 million travel center along Interstate 35 south of Fort Worth.

Construction will begin this month on the 74,000-square-foot store with 120 gas pumps and all the snacks, T-shirts and Texan goodies that makes the brand and its beaver mascot famous.

The new store will be along I-35 and US 77 in Hillsboro, about 40 minutes south of Fort Worth and roughly halfway to Waco. It will bring at least 200 jobs. When the company registered the project with the state last summer, it estimated construction would finish in October 2023.

In December, the Star-Telegram reported that Buc-ee’s intends to add a $6 million car wash tunnel at its north Fort Worth store near Texas Motor Speedway.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 44 stores across Texas and the South. The privately owned company, which boasts of having the “cleanest restrooms in America,” has opened new stores since 2019 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Future stores are coming in Colorado and Missouri.

“Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we’ve ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus,” said Stan Beard, the chain’s head of real estate, in a statement. “Whether you’re headed to Fort Worth and West Texas or Dallas and East Texas, you can make Buc-ee’s your stop, coming and going. The City of Hillsboro and Hill County have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come.”

The groundbreaking this month will include Hillsboro Mayor Andrew Smith, city council members, Hill County Judge Justin Lewis and the county commissioners.

Buc-ee’s is based in suburban Houston.

