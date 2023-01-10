ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Unexpected Paint Color Brings This Drab All-Beige Dining Room to Life

If you’ve been looking for the inspiration and motivation to repaint a white wall in a punchy paint color, let this be it. Homeowner Robin Hansen’s dining room started out the way many dining rooms start out: pretty bare bones. “The whole condo was all done in bland landlord beige, and the whole place had off-white wall-to-wall carpet — including the three bathrooms!” Robin says.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy